celebrity weddings 2024

rishisinghdhakar/john_hawkins/Instagram

Celebrity Weddings 2024: 90 Day Fiance’s Rishi and More Stars Who Got Married This Year

News
Feb 4, 2024 1:10 pm·
By
Picture

2024 brought wedding bells for these celebrity couples! The year kicked off with love in the air for stars like Rishi Singh from 90 Day Fiancé and Cristy Lee from HGTV.

Meanwhile, How I Met Your Mother’s Josh Radnor married his gorgeous bride, Jordana Jacobs, in the midst of a blizzard, which was fitting for their January wedding date.

Scroll through the gallery below for photos of celebrities who shared wedding news in 2024!

Picture