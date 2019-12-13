Baby of the Family! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s Son Samuel Has Some Growing Up to Do

He’s just a kid! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner‘s son, Samuel Affleck, is just 7 years old now. The only son of the former couple, Sam arrived in February 2012 after his sisters — Violet, who was born in December 2005 and Seraphina, who came along in January 2009.

Ben, 47, and Jen, 47, were married for 10 years. They split in 2015, just a few years after the birth of their youngest child. The longtime couple — who many fans believed would go the distance, unlike many Hollywood matchups — filed the last of their divorce documents and got the go-ahead to finalize their divorce in November 2017.

For the most part, Jen and Ben’s breakup has been amicable, and they’re often seen out and about with their kids. Sometimes they go on outings with their little ones separately, and sometimes they’re seen together. Generally, when the whole family is spotted with each other, the parents seem to be getting on well. That’s obviously the best possible outcome for Sam and his sisters.

However, things have been a little more tumultuous when it comes to his parents’ relationship for the last few months of little Sam’s life. When his dad had a very public slip in his sobriety journey, his mom became warier of letting the kids spend time with him.

While Jen and Ben celebrated Thanksgiving together in 2019 with their children, just a day later, the exes had a disagreement outside of Jen’s home, an insider exclusively revealed to In Touch. “The conversations seem to get more and more heated,” the eyewitness claimed. “They’re usually always out smiling together, but they were shooting daggers at each other this time.”

“Jen brought up her concerns that Ben wouldn’t be able to stay sober this holiday season,” the insider continued. “She was acting out of love, but it set Ben off because he’s been trying so hard after having a slip recently. He’s sober right now and felt Jen was doubting him. So they got into a heated argument.”

It’s not totally clear whether things have been smoothed over between the parents since then. The family did pick out a huge Christmas tree together, and might be back on track when it comes to coparenting Sam and his sisters. Check out the gallery below to see how their youngest child has grown up before our eyes!