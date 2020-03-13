Jennifer Garner

Ben’s most notable romance is probably with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Although Ben and Jen costarred in Pearl Harbor in 2001 and in Daredevil in 2003, their relationship status wasn’t confirmed until October 2004. Ben later proposed in April 2005 and the duo said “I do” in June 2005.

After welcoming three kids — Violet, Seraphina and Samuel — and a decade of marriage, the couple separated in June 2015 and finalized their divorce in October 2018. In February 2020, Ben admitted his “biggest regret” was splitting from the mother of his children in an interview with The New York Times.

Although they are no longer an item, the A-listers are model coparents. “While Ben and Jen both have busy schedules, they always put their [kids] — Violet, Seraphina and Samuel first,” an insider told In Touch exclusively. “They’ve chosen not to employ a team of nannies and work together to ensure their children have the most hands-on, stable, loving upbringing possible.”