Everyone’s Hollywood crush Ben Affleck experienced his fair share of puppy love. The has a pretty extensive dating history with the most talented and beautiful women in the business. Scroll below for all the details on Ben’s former love interests and his budding romance.
Seems like Ben was a ladies man from the start. Cheyenne Rothman was quite possibly Ben’s first love. The two met as teens at summer camp and were high school sweethearts. They dated on-and-off for over seven years before officially going their separate ways in 1997.
Gwyneth Paltrow
The actor and Gwyneth Paltrow first linked up in 1997 after meeting at a dinner party. They worked alongside each other in the 1998 film Shakespeare in Love but ended things in 1999. They joined each other on-screen once again for the movie Bounce and rekindled their romance on set. Unfortunately, they broke up for good in 2000.
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez and the handsome hunk met while filming their movie Gigli. The couple got engaged in November 2002, shortly after Jen finalized her divorce from Cris Judd in June of that year. Although they made quite the couple, they ended their engagement in January 2004.
Jennifer Garner
Ben’s most notable romance is probably with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Although Ben and Jen costarred in Pearl Harbor in 2001 and in Daredevil in 2003, their relationship status wasn’t confirmed until October 2004. Ben later proposed in April 2005 and the duo said “I do” in June 2005.
After welcoming three kids — Violet, Seraphina and Samuel — and a decade of marriage, the couple separated in June 2015 and finalized their divorce in October 2018. In February 2020, Ben admitted his “biggest regret” was splitting from the mother of his children in an interview with The New York Times.
Although they are no longer an item, the A-listers are model coparents. “While Ben and Jen both have busy schedules, they always put their [kids] — Violet, Seraphina and Samuel first,” an insider told In Touch exclusively. “They’ve chosen not to employ a team of nannies and work together to ensure their children have the most hands-on, stable, loving upbringing possible.”
Lindsay Shookus
The Argo actor and Lindsay Shookus went public with their relationship in July 2017. After only a few months of dating, they moved in together in November 2017. Although their relationship moved fast, they split in August 2018, before reconciling in February 2019. Things between the two ended for good in April of that year.
Shauna Sexton
While Ben was on a break from the Saturday Night Live producer, he was spotted with Playboy model Shauna Sexton in August 2018. They briefly dated for two months.
It looks like Ben has a thing for his costars. After meeting on the set of their upcoming movie, Deep Water, the father and Ana de Armas sparked dating rumors in March 2020. “He’s really fallen for her,” a source exclusively told In Touch about Ben’s feelings for the 31-year-old. They were even spotted taking a romantic vacation together in Cuba.
With a track record like this, Ben is clearly a hopeless romantic!