Brittany Cartwright Remarks on Jax Taylor’s Divorce Doc Errors

Brittany Cartwright clapped back at estranged husband Jax Taylor’s documented claim that they were never legally married amid their divorce.

“We are legally married. I’m guessing paperwork is hard for some people,” Brittany, 35, commented via Instagram under a post shared by E! News on Thursday, October 3.

One day prior, In Touch reported that Jax, 45, responded to Brittany’s August divorce filing. His hand-written paperwork shared conflicting information, including the legality of their nuptials. The former SUR bartender checked two boxes in the paperwork, one that stated he and Brittany were married. However, Jax also checked the box that contended that “the parties never legally married or registered in a domestic partnership.”

Furthermore, Jax submitted the court documents on September 26, which is the date he listed as their date of separation. In Brittany’s divorce filing, she listed January 24.

Jax clarified that he made “errors” while “filling out forms that are usually done by trained legal professionals” and ensured that they would be “amended without delay,” Brittany and Jax’s rep told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 2.

While Jax made mistakes in his filing, he was on the same page with Brittany when it came to child support over their 3-year-old son, Cruz.

The Jax’s Studio City owner agreed that the Kentucky native be awarded full custody of Cruz, which she requested in her filing.

“Jax and Brittany have already long resolved all matters related to custody of Cruz, and will continue to work together privately for the best interest of their son, which remains their overriding concern,” the Valley stars’ rep continued in their statement to Us Weekly.

On September 10, In Touch exclusively reported that Brittany served Jax with divorce papers the same day she filed with the court the month prior.

The family matriarch announced her separation from Jax in February during an episode of their podcast, “When Reality Hits.”

“Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I’ve had a particularly rough year this past year,” she shared at the time. “Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health.”

On September 4, a source exclusively told In Touch that the “pressure” of her troubled marriage to Jax got to Brittany and ultimately led her to end their marriage.

“Brittany will always love Jax, but she’s done letting him walk all over her,” the insider revealed at the time.

The following month, Brittany admitted that Jax is a “great father,” but a “terrible husband.”

“I’d never want to take Cruz away from him or anything like that. I still always, no matter what, want him to be in his life,” she told Life & Style in a story published on October 2. “You know we’re working on it right now, things are very raw between us, so we’re still kind of in that angry phase. But we’re trying and trying and trying and trying to get better every single day, but if I needed something, Jax would be there for me, and he would be there for Cruz in a heartbeat.”

On Friday, October 4, In Touch exclusively reported that Jax hired the same divorce lawyer who represented Kevin Federline during his 2006 divorce from Britney Spears.