Ashton Kutcher has become toxic in Tinseltown due to his friendships.

The actor’s reputation was already reeling after he and his 41-year-old wife, Mila Kunis, expressed support for their That ’70s Show costar Danny Masterson, who was convicted of raping multiple women. And now Ashton, 46, is facing backlash for hanging out with accused serial abuser Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“Ashton needs to pick his friends better,” a showbiz insider exclusively tells In Touch. “The spotlight has turned on him for reveling in his relationships with a couple of Hollywood’s most notorious stars. He’s going to have a tough time salvaging his career after this Diddy mess!”

Ashton is catching hell for a 2019 interview in which he not-so-coyly laughed about the depravity that went on behind closed doors at the 54-year-old rapper’s parties he attended on multiple occasions.

“I’ve got a lot I can’t tell,” Ashton cracked.

In another damning interview, he confessed to James Corden how close he and Diddy had grown.

“We became fast friends,” Ashton told the Late Late Show host in 2018.

As previously reported, Diddy was jailed after a federal indictment charged him with a laundry list of depraved offenses, including abusing, threatening and coercing women and others around him to fulfill “his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct.”

Diddy called his debauched parties Freak Offs, and they were described in the indictment as marathon sex orgies the disgraced hip-hop mogul “arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded.”

Diddy pleaded not guilty and was placed on suicide watch inside a Brooklyn jail where he awaits trial for the alleged crimes. A judge turned down his offer of $50 million for bail.

“If Ashton saw — or worse — participated in any of this stuff, it would sound the death knell of his career, which has already hit a lull after his defense of Danny,” reveals the source. “The word is he’s terrified he’ll show up on Diddy’s videotapes!”

The In Touch source says hard evidence linking Ashton to Diddy’s depravities would seal the fate of the former Two and a Half Men star, but their friendship alone may be enough to sink him.

“Ashton has openly boasted about how tight they were,” says the source. “And it’s all out there for the world to see. No wonder no one wants to be within a mile of him!”