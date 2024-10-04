Jason Duggar — the 12th child of Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar — is officially a married man after his fall-themed nuptials to Maddie Grace. The pair made it down the aisle just one month after announcing their August 2024 engagement and fans are curious about the latest woman to join the Duggar family.

Who Is Jason Duggar’s Wife Maddie Grace?

Not much is known about Maddie Grace as she has wiped her Instagram of anything not related to her romance with the former reality TV star.

Their engagement photographer revealed more details about the private romance when sharing a video documenting the preparation of Jason’s extravagant beach proposal.

“These two seriously have the sweetest relationship I’ve ever seen. Jase is the most intentional, kind human and Maddie matches that energy perfectly,” the photographer shared. “She truly is the most beautiful ball of light in any room. I couldn’t imagine a cuter duo, and I cannot wait to see them officially become one!! What a joy it is to watch God do something beautiful between two people.”

How Did Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace Meet?

Jason first met his future wife on Instagram in December 2023. “I kind of basically got lost on there,” Jason recalled in an interview with People. “I was talking with Jana. I was telling her, I was like, ‘Listen, Jana, you got to put yourself out there if you want to find a guy.’ So I was like, ‘Look, listen, I’m going to hop on here just to find someone, just to show you that I can do it.'”

Maddie said that the Counting On alum “found her profile” by accidentally “tapping the notifications button” and by chance came across her profile picture. “He was like, ‘Oh, she’s cute,’” she told the outlet. “It was definitely a God thing though. There’s no way we would’ve found each other. It was just crazy.”

The 19 Kids and Counting alum hard-launched his new relationship on social media in May 2024, however, kept her identity a secret. In the photos, Jason held her tightly against his chest, while another shot captured him playfully twirling her, only showing her back. Weeks after debuting the courtship, Maddie posted a photo in a blue dress with white flowers, while Jason had his arm around her.

“Best wedding date ever,” she captioned the flirty snap in June 2024.

“I couldn’t agree more,” Jason wrote as he reposted the image via his own profile, and followed the sentence with a kissing face emoji.

When Did Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace Get Married?

In Touch exclusively reported Jason and Maddie’s wedding day was on October 3, 2024. One day later, People reported that the couple tied the knot in front of 300 people at a wedding venue in Tennessee.

Jedidah Duggar served as Jason’s best man, while James Duggar, Justin Duggar and Jackson Duggar served as groomsmen. Maddie’s bridesmaids also featured a few of Jason’s sisters including Johanna Duggar, Jennifer Duggar, Jordan Duggar, and Josie Duggar.

At their reception, the couple treated guests to an Italian-inspired menu, a nod to their honeymoon in Italy, and wrapped up the night with a lively dance party surrounded by family and friends.