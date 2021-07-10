Family outing! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted on a shopping trip with their kids in Los Angeles.

Jen and Ben were joined by Jen’s daughter, Emme, and Ben’s son, Samuel, at the Brentwood country mart. Jen, 51, looked stylish in a white, sleeveless jumpsuit with a pair of white sneakers with neon trim and carried a white and neon Louis Vuitton purse. The “Jenny From the Block” singer completed her look with a pair of thin hoop earrings, aviator sunglasses and her hair styled in a top knot. Ben, 48, looked fit and trim in a casual look of a dark gray T-shirt, dark jeans, white sneakers and aviator sunglasses.

J. Lo’s 13-year-old daughter, Emme, opted for an edgy ’90s grunge look of wide-leg brown pants, a black graphic tee, a dark green oversized flannel shirt and white sneakers. Ben’s 9-year-old son, Samuel, walked alongside the teen in navy blue sweat pants, a teal T-shirt and dark gray sneakers.

Bennifer has been spending a lot of time both as a couple and as a blended family with their kids, just three months after they rekindled their romance. They were seen enjoying a day at Universal Studios and shopping in the Hamptons over the Fourth of July weekend. The Justice League star has quickly bonded with Emme and her twin brother, Max, whom Jen shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. An insider previously gushed over how Ben “connected” with his girlfriend’s kids.

“Ben sure knows the way to a kid’s heart. He’s obviously won over Jen, but now he’s charmed her kids too. It didn’t take long,” a source told In Touch in June. “Emme and Max really like [their] mom’s new boyfriend.”

“Ben bonded with Emme over her sense of humor and her love of music. She was surprised and impressed that he knew who Billie Eilish was,” the source added. “He also encouraged her own dreams of performing. Emme loves to sing, dance and she wants to act. They laughed over Ben’s lack of dance skills, but he promised to give her acting tips.”

It “was easy” for the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice actor “to befriend” Jen’s 13-year-old son, as well. Ben and Max “talked about cars and Batman.”

“[Max] and Ben connected over movies and video games. Ben’s relationships with his own kids is what makes him so relatable,” the insider explained, as Ben is a dad of three — he shares Sam as well as daughters Seraphina and Violet with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. “Ben knows how to engage kids and make them feel comfortable.”

Keep scrolling below to see photos of Ben, Jen, Emme and Samuel out and about!