Team Bennifer! Matt Damon revealed he is “so happy” for his pal Ben Affleck finding love with Jennifer Lopez again 17 years after their split.

“He‘s the best,” the Stillwater actor, 50, said to Extra on Monday, July 26. “He deserves every happiness in the world. I‘m glad for both of them.”

Matt showed public support to the rekindled A-listers for the first time after previously keeping mum on the subject during an appearance on Today in May.

“There‘s not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that. It‘s a fascinating story,” Matt quipped about J. Lo and Ben‘s reunion at the time, hinting that he was all for it. “I hope it‘s true,” the screenwriter continued. “I love them both … That would be awesome.”

Just before Matt was asked about the lovebirds, Jennifer, 52, and Ben, 48, were spotted getting cozy during a romantic week-long getaway to Montana, fueling rumors they were back together in the wake of their 2004 breakup. The Argo star and Hustlers actress were previously engaged for two years in the early 2000s and appeared to find a new spark after her split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April.

J. Lo and Ben have since taken a big step in their relationship by going Instagram official while celebrating her 52nd birthday together in style. The “Cambia el Paso” songstress uploaded an intimate snap of the couple kissing during their lavish outing on a yacht in Monaco over the weekend. Ben gave fans even more nostalgia by seemingly recreating his PDA-filled scene from her “Jenny From the Block” music video while enjoying the views.

The pair “looked totally loved up” while ringing in the special occasion, a source exclusively told In Touch about their celebrations in France. “Ben and Jen were at L‘Opera in Saint-Tropez,” the insider shared about the couple‘s outing on Saturday, July 24. “A bottle of Cristal with sparklers arrived at their table! Jen was drinking champagne and wine. I didn’t see Ben drinking.”

In yet another display of affection, J. Lo was photographed wearing a “Ben” necklace while shopping with a pal on Monday, July 26.

It looks like the new Bennifer era has only begun!