Ben Affleck pulled out the stops for his birthday gift to Jennifer Lopez, spending nearly $45,000 to get her something really “special” that she could wear and cherish, Foundrae jewelry’s Creative Director and Co-Founder Beth Bugdaycay revealed.

Beth elaborated about the necklace and series of pendants Ben, 48, purchased for his on-again love in a new interview on Monday, August 2. “He wanted to put together a meaningful story,” Beth told The Adventurine about his thoughtful gesture.

J. Lo garnered attention when she modeled the gold jewels gifted to her by Ben in recent Instagram snaps, where she could be seen celebrating her 52nd birthday while clad in a Valentino bikini, Nick Fouquet hat, vintage wrap and wedges.

At the center of the 18-carat gold piece she was wearing is a Bowden’s Knot, “a heraldic motif symbolizing the connectivity of true love,” according to Foundrae’s site.

Another piece of her jewelry that she had on — the Medium Medallion — represents resilience. “Wild, abundant and untamed, the blossoms are fed with passion and continue to bloom, even in darkness, against adversity,” the description explains. “But we can’t separate the flower from its thorn. The Thorn is the risk we assume for something we love, for living life fully without reserve.”

By purchasing each of the pieces and putting them together, the Oscar-winning actor was able to illustrate just how strongly he feels for Jennifer.

“The way Ben put the necklace together is really meaningful,” Beth said about the way he thoughtfully created her birthday gift. “He didn’t just get her the biggest diamond he could find, he wanted to say something about their relationship.”

J. Lo and the Argo actor have been going strong since April, rekindling their romance 17 years after calling it quits in 2004. The previously engaged couple got back together on the heels of her split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

Over the last week, the former Gigli costars have been enjoying a romantic European getaway, with Jennifer even stepping out in a diamond necklace with Ben’s name during a shopping trip in Monaco. Not only did they enjoy going on a luxurious yacht together, but they also have been spotted on several PDA-filled outings while visiting the restaurants and local attractions.

“Ben and Jen couldn’t keep their hands off each other,” an insider exclusively told In Touch about the couple’s evening out at L’Opera in Saint-Tropez on July 24. “They’re so adorable together! It wasn’t just the two of them. They were sitting at a big table with friends. Everyone appeared to be having a fun night!”