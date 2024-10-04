Ben Affleck changed up his appearance by dying his facial hair a darker color amid his ongoing divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

The Gone Girl actor, 52, was spotted rocking a freshly dyed, darker beard and mustache while out in Santa Monica, California, on Thursday, October 3, according to photos obtained by Page Six. The change was drastically different from the salt-and-pepper facial hair he had been rocking in recent weeks.

Not only did Ben put effort into his facial hair, but he also dressed in a business casual outfit that included a blue button-up shirt, black pants and dress shoes.

Ben’s newly-dyed facial hair is not the first time she’s switched up his appearance since his split from Jennifer, 55. In early August, he tried out an edgier look by rocking a faux mohawk, a leather jacket, a Red Hot Chili Peppers T-shirt, aviator sunglasses, black boots and gray jeans.

While In Touch exclusively revealed that Ben and Jenifer were “headed for a divorce” in May, she confirmed their split on August 20 when she filed for divorce after two years of marriage. The Wedding Planner actress listed their date of separation as April 26, 2024, and she filed the paperwork without an attorney. Additionally, Jennifer revealed that she and Ben did not have a prenup in place.

While Jennifer and Ben have put on a united front and have been spotted on a handful of outings with their kids following their split, an insider exclusively told In Touch that they still have issues to work through.

“Jennifer craves romance and adulation,” the source shared, while Ben “is always looking for the next rush, whether it’s good for him or not. Ben’s treading a dangerous line being so handsy with his estranged wife.”

According to the insider, Jennifer was hopeful that their second time at love would be successful. As many fans remember, they were previously engaged in the early 2000s and split for nearly two decades before rekindling their romance in 2021. After one year of dating of the second time, the pair got engaged and tied the knot in 2022.

“She had this notion that it was meant to be and that things would work out the second time around,” the source continued. “But even though there’s clearly still a physical attraction between them, the conflicts are still there. This could all just cause more resentment.”

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Meanwhile, an additional insider exclusively gave In Touch insight about their complicated divorce negotiations. “They had no prenup, which complicates things, and what’s at stake are the assets they acquired together during their marriage — the $60 million house they’ve listed for $68 million, and the production company Artists Equity Ben formed with Matt Damon two years ago, which Jennifer also has a stake in,” the source explained.

Additionally, Jennifer reportedly “put down the bulk of cash for their gigantic mansion, plus paid for many of the renovations.” The insider added that “she wants to get her investment back.”

Celebrity Crossword 53 Crosswords Play now

While the insider said that Ben “is willing to give in to some extent,” they said that “he doesn’t think Jennifer has a right to a cut from future Artists Equity projects.”

“They just want a resolution soon,” the source concluded about the matter.