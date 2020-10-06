Oh, how time flies! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s second oldest child, Seraphina Affleck, is already 11 years old and looks like a combination of her famous parents.

“Seraphina is adorable and super outgoing. She has more of a mischievous streak than the other two and is incredibly close to Ben,” a source exclusively told In Touch. She also has a special friendship with her brother.

“He looks up to his older sisters and has a unique bond with Seraphina,” another source divulged. “The two of them spend hours playing together. They squabble at times like all siblings, but generally speaking, they get on.”

Ben and Jen — who also share Violet, 14, and Samuel, 8 — are often photographed with their children, and it seems like they enjoy spending time together. Whether they are together at a soccer game, church or just eating some ice cream, the Affleck/Garner clan can always be found with smiles on their faces.

It’s no wonder the 48-year-old 13 Going on 30 star and the California native, 48, have raised such great kiddos since they both strive to be the best parents possible, despite being in the limelight.

“It’s really important for my kids to see that everyone doesn’t have the lives they see in Los Angeles,” the brunette beauty dished to Southern Living. “That doesn’t reflect the world. I want them to grow up with the Southern values I had — to look at people when they say hello and to stop and smell the roses. If I could do half as good a job as my mom did, I’d be pretty happy.”

Even though the Good Will Hunting alum is no longer with Jen, he has nothing but the utmost respect for his ex and clearly wants to set a good example to his brood.

“I’m lucky [my kids] got a great mom, and she helps out with a great deal with making sure we coparent in as good a way as possible,” he said during a Today show appearance in March 2019. “I hope I’m a pretty good dad,” he said. “I certainly try very hard. Dads are so important to kids, and it’s our responsibility to be part of their lives, to be in it as moms.”

After Ben had a public sobriety slip at a Halloween party in October 2019, the mom of three wasn’t too happy with him. So much so, the actress wasn’t sure if her ex should be included in the Christmas festivities.

“Jen brought up her concerns that Ben wouldn’t be able to stay sober this holiday season,” a source told In Touch exclusively at the time. “She was acting out of love, but it set Ben off because he’s been trying so hard after having a slip recently. He’s sober right now and felt Jen was doubting him. So, they got into a heated argument.”

Ultimately, it seems like the director is trying his best. “The kids mean the world to Ben — he wants to be with them — so he doesn’t intend to have another slip,” a second insider revealed. “He’s committed to staying sober, and in time he knows Jen will learn to trust him again.”

Now that Ben is with girlfriend Ana de Armas, however, the dad of three appears to be living his best life. Keep scrolling to see Seraphina’s pictures from over the years.