Garth Brooks’ former hairstylist suing for alleged sexual battery revealed she has texts, emails and potential audio recordings to back up her claims, In Touch can exclusively report.

In Touch obtained the bombshell lawsuit filed by Garth, 62, and his wife Trisha Yearwood’s longtime hairstylist and makeup artist.

The accuser used the pseudonym Jane Roe in the complaint. Jane claims she worked for Trisha, 60, for decades but didn’t start working on Garth until 2017.

She said he started to hire her regularly after learning of her financial struggles.

Jane claimed she was forced to deal with constant sexual harassment by Garth. Jane claimed he sent her explicit text messages and tried to get her to send the same to him. She said he often spoke about his sexual fantasizes about her. The suit accused Garth of raping Jane in a hotel room in 2019. He denied all allegations.

Throughout her lawsuit, Jane quotes alleged text messages sent by Garth. She also quoted things he allegedly said on phone calls.

A footnote to the lawsuit stated, “Any email, text message or content of telephone conversations placed within quotations herein, are direct quotes from the documents or audio recordings.”

The suit quoted one phone call between Garth in Jane in 2020. Jane said she told Garth that she was upset that he told Trisha that she had seen his penis.

The suit read, “[Garth] tried to minimize what happened and said, ‘Oh sweetheart – for one, I think I know Trisha pretty well and she wasn’t uncomfortable. And I said you saw my stuff…..that was it…we were talking about something and it just came up. Look, I’m worried you are over thinking this.”

The suit also detailed an alleged phone conversation between Garth and Jane after the alleged rape. She said he told her he received a mysterious text in which a person told him he had “ruined his life.”

On a phone call, Jane said Garth told her he had no idea who sent it, but he thought it was Jane’s husband. She said he tried to get her to reveal her husband’s phone number. “[Garth] told Ms. Roe, ‘I never want to hurt anybody so that one [the mysterious text], it bothered me. It bothered me. I didn’t know the number….” She said Garth continued speaking about the text. She quoted him saying, “And that killed me. It broke my heart, like god, I never want to hurt anybody. So I was just – I was scared to death.”

The suit also quoted a 2020 phone call. Jane said she told Garth, “I want to make sure that – that even though I’ve told you ‘no’, that you’re cool with ‘no’. I mean ‘no’ as in ‘no fooling around like we had done– you are cool with that? Right?”

According to the suit, Garth replied, “Noooooo! I would never be upset with you….look at it this way, okay? Look at it – the best way I can explain it is. Me and you broke into a jewelry store and the second we broke the door we looked at each other and said this isn’t right. But we already had broken the door. And so, I think me and you get out and run and just hope that nobody ever finds out and just love one another and be friends. … Is that fair?”

Jane sued seeking unspecified damages.

Garth spoke out against the claims via a statement released on Thursday, October 3. He said, “For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars. It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face. Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money.”

Garth continued, “In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of—ugly acts no human should ever do to another. We filed suit against this person nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character. We filed it anonymously for the sake of families on both sides.”

The singer ended, “I want to play music tonight. I want to continue our good deeds going forward. It breaks my heart these wonderful things are in question now. I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be.”