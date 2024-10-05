Eugenie and Beatrice Want Charles to ‘Forgive’ Prince Andrew (EXCL)

Disgraced Prince Andrew’s daughters, princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, are desperately trying to make peace and reunite their shattered royal family amid insiders’ fears that all the king’s horses and all the king’s men can never put the monarchy back together again!

Eugenie, 34, and Beatrice, 26, still grieving their beloved grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s death in 2022, are eager to bring King Charles’ clan back together, and especially want their uncle to mend fences with his stubborn sex creep kid brother Prince Andrew.

“The two princesses have spoken to their uncle, asking him to forgive Andrew and for the two brothers to mend fences,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “But it remains to be seen if their requests have been heard.”

In August 2021, the royal family was infuriated when Andrew was sued in the U.S. by Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she’d been abused by the prince as a teenager. Andrew denied all charges.

Epstein, who was found suspiciously hanging in his Manhattan prison cell while awaiting trial for sex trafficking in 2019, and his girlfriend-madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, used Giuffre as a “sex slave” to please other powerful men including Andrew, she claimed in her lawsuit.

Giuffre says Beatrice and Eugenie’s dad sexually assaulted her on three occasions when she was under 18 — the first in 2001 when Epstein and socialite Maxwell took her to a London nightclub with Andrew.

In the court documents, Giuffre insists she was later forced into sex with 41-year-old Andrew, fearing the power, wealth and authority of Epstein, Maxwell and the prince.

Andrew settled the suit in August 2021, paying Giuffre an estimated $12 million — all while insisting he’d done nothing wrong.

“The queen and Charles were both shocked over the allegations against Andrew,” says the source. “And although the prince still insists he was not guilty, Charles and the queen stripped him of some of his honors, and he is no longer a working royal.”

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

King Charles also stated if Andrew can’t privately fund the high costs of maintenance and security for his current home, the 30-room, seven-bedroom Royal Lodge on the grounds of Windsor where he’s lived since 2002, then he’ll have to move.

But Andrew is resisting the king’s decree. If he’s forced out, Andrew will need to seek another, smaller home, perhaps Harry and Meghan’s former dwelling, Frogmore Cottage, because he is not going to get any more financial support from the monarch.

“Beatrice and Eugenie love their father, and of course want to believe him,” the source notes.

“They don’t want him to have to leave his home, a place where they all shared so many happy times.”

“Their mother, Sarah Ferguson, still lives at the Royal Lodge with Andrew, so it would remove both of their parents from their much-loved home.”

As In Touch previously revealed, renegade royals Prince Harry, 40, the princesses’ cousin, and his high-maintenance wife and former T.V. actress, Meghan, 43, have also become outcasts after quitting their royal duties in 2020 and splitting for America, where they live in a $14 million Montecito, California, compound and have been selling their royal celebrity for big bucks.

The princesses have also reached out to their cousins, princes Harry and William, asking them to heal the rift that has grown between them.

“The sisters have always been close to Harry and William,” says the source. “And now that both men have children of their own, Bea and Eugenie want their kids to all grow up knowing their cousins and being part of a united family.”

Beatrice has a three-year-old daughter, Sienna, and Eugenie is mom of sons August, 3, and Ernest, 1, and they feel it’s important for their kids to be close to Meghan and Harry’s kids, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, as well as William and Kate’s children, George, 11, Charlotte, 9, and Louis, 6.

“The girls desperately want the family to reunite,” says the source. “And they are doing their best to make a royal reunion happen.”