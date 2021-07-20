Not kissing and telling! Jennifer Lopez expertly dodged a question about her romance with Ben Affleck during her appearance on the Today show.

Hoda said that every time she sees a photo of the “On the Floor” singer, 51, with Deep Water stud, 48, that she looks “happier.” When asked if that’s true, J. Lo coyly responded, “The song is out, five years since we’ve done it. And I believe that that message of loving one another and coming together and love, is never more relevant than it is right now,” she said with a smile.

“Wait, it’s me you’re talking to, you know that,” Hoda replied. “I know,” the mom of two said. “You can call me. You have my number!”

.@hodakotb catches up with @JLo and @Lin_Manuel, who are re-releasing their charity single “Love Make the World” to mark the five-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting. pic.twitter.com/2s971yOSl2 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 20, 2021

On Tuesday, July 20, the pop star and Lin-Manuel Miranda rereleased their song, “Love Make the World Go Round,” five years after they first created it as a tribute to the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.

The Hustlers actress and Ben have been making headlines since April when they were spotted out together following her split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez. Most recently, the lovebirds were seen house-hunting with her children.

Shutterstock (2)

According to photos obtained by Fox News, Ben drove to the listing in a black car with J. Lo and her son, Max, and daughter, Emme. The twins, 13, tagged along for the outing to tour their possible new $65 million abode.

Initially, Ben’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, was hesitant to let their kids — Violet, Seraphina and Samuel — meet J. Lo.

Previously, a source told In Touch it was “way too soon” to introduce the trio to the Grammy winner. “They don’t see eye-to-eye about how their three children should be raised,” the insider divulged about the duo’s coparenting. “Just because Emme and Max have met Ben and think he’s great doesn’t mean Jen wants to follow in J. Lo’s footsteps.”

However, the 13 Going on 30 actress seemed to have a change of heart. “It was Ben’s idea to be open and just let it flow. Jen likes control, she thought that was a bit too loose, but now, looking back, Jen says it was a great decision. You can’t hide who your ex is dating. Especially if you’re in the business. And Jen has nothing against J. Lo.”

The source also explained that the exes’ kids “have met J. Lo and each other in passing,” and the meeting “went well” and was “casual.”

Time will tell if they end up purchasing that home and officially blend their families!