‘90 Day Fiance’ Have Added a Lot of Babies to the Franchise: Find Out Which TLC Stars Are Pregnant

After spending months and even years in some cases apart, for 90 Day Fiancé couples, it’s often a race down the aisle — but which TLC stars are pregnant and growing their families? With 9 seasons and countless spinoffs, 90 Day Fiancé not only has delivered successful marriages but has added countless babies to the franchise family.

The TLC show documents Americans who fall in love with international partners. While most potential pairings meet online, the series follows engaged couples as they complete the K-1 visa requirement of getting married within 90 days of the foreigner’s arrival in the United States — if they don’t, the foreigner must return to their home country.

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik, first appearing in season 3 of the franchise, revealed in May 2022 they were expecting their third child after welcoming their son, Asher Noah, only eight months prior. The pair welcomed baby No. 2 in August 2021,16 months after welcoming their first child, Shai, in April 2020.

“We are so excited to finally say that baby #3 is on its way!,” the New York native composed via Instagram in May 2022. “We are going to wait to see if it’s a girl or a boy, either way we are so overjoyed! Life will be crazy with 3 under 3, but we can’t wait to meet you this fall, BabyB!”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After alums Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast and Andrei Castravet met via a dating app, and the Moldovan native quickly relocated to Florida on a K-1 visa to be with his American flame. It wasn’t exactly smooth sailing for the couple as Elizabeth’s family didn’t fully trust Andrei and were worried Elizabeth was getting used for a visa. Despite major drama, the pair tied the knot in December 2017 and welcomed their first daughter, Eleanor Louise, in January 2019. Continuing to grow their family, the Castravets revealed they were adding to their family in March 2022.

“We are pleased to announce that due to hard work and a good attitude we will be promoting our daughter to big sister,” Andrei humorously announced via Instagram alongside a photo of his wife and daughter.

Check out the gallery below to see which 90 Day Fiancé stars are pregnant.