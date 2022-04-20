Spoiler alert! 90 Day Fiancé star Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer made their TLC debut on the season 9 premiere of the hit series on April 17 — and it didn’t take long for them to spark rumors that they may already be married. But did Kara and Guillermo already tie the knot? Keep scrolling below to find out!

In Touch can exclusively confirm that Kara, 29, and Guillermo, 23, are married. The couple tied the knot on July 23, 2021, in Albemarle County, Virginia, according to a court clerk.

Wedding rumors started swirling just hours after Kara and Guillermo were introduced on the show. Kara appeared in a friend’s Instagram post that night, which was captioned, “Had a ton of fun [at] 90 Day Fiancé‘s premier [sic] of Kara and her husband’s journey of their engagement to wedding [airplane emoji] [bride emoji] [groom emoji].”

The Charlottesville, Virginia native described herself as a “jill of all trades” during her confessional, revealing she’s worked as a chef, barista, dancer, singer, audio book narrator and a massage therapist. One of her many jobs is actually what led her to Guillermo.

“Two years ago, I took a job that sent me down to the Dominican Republic and then I was literally just sitting at a table working on my computer with my colleague and this waiter strolled up to our table and said, ‘Ladies, tequila time!’ And I was like, ‘Damn, he’s cute.’ And my colleague was like, ‘Yeah, Kara, he’s cute but he’s super young,'” Kara said in her confessional. “She thought he was like, a young boy. Which he probably, I mean, he was. But he’s a beautiful young boy. I mean, he was 21. That’s definitely legal. Yeah, a little cougar action over here.”

Guillermo and Kara exchanged numbers and the rest, as they say, is history. Guillermo is originally from Venezuela but was living in the Dominican Republic at the time that he met Kara. When the United States native was presented with the opportunity to move to the D.R. for her job, she took it and she and Guillermo moved in together shortly after and even adopted a dog together.

After eight months of living together, Guillermo proposed to Kara and she said yes. But when her job fell through, Kara had to return to the U.S., so they planned for her to begin the K-1 visa process so Guillermo could eventually join her in America — where she hoped to start a career in real estate. When she left the D.R., they only had to wait about a month for Guillermo’s K-1 visa interview. However, the coronavirus pandemic reached its global peak and due to the lockdowns, their K-1 visa journey was delayed for a year. Guillermo’s visa was eventually approved, and the couple’s 90-day journey down the aisle is set to play out on the rest of 90 Day Fiancé season 9.