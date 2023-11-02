90 Day Fiancé stars Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise are expecting baby No. 3.

“Congrats to Emily and Kobe who are welcoming a new baby next year!,” TLC announced via Instagram on Thursday, November 2.

The network also shared a statement from Emily, 32, which read, “Kobe and I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome another beautiful baby into our family! Koban and Scarlett are both so excited. They make sure to sing, kiss, and hug mommy’s belly every day. We have decided that baby #3’s gender will be a surprise. We can’t wait to become a family of 5 in 2024!’”

The announcement was complete with a photo of Emily cradling her baby bump as she posed next to Kobe, 35, as well as a snapshot that featured their kids, Koban and Scarlett, holding sonograms.

The couple, who made their reality TV debut during season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé, met in China while she was working abroad and Kobe was working as an underwear model. They initially only intended on having a one-night stand, though their feelings quickly developed and the Cameroon native proposed.

“I thought Kobe was just gonna be a really fun one-night stand, but things got really serious, really fast,” Emily explained about their relationship during the season 9 premiere. “He was just so sweet and just like a genuinely nice guy. I knew it was somebody I wanted to be with.”

The pair learned she was pregnant with baby No. 1 just four weeks after they got engaged, and she gave birth to their son in July 2019.

Kobe and Emily’s family continued to grow when the Kansas native gave birth to baby No. 2 in October 2021. Despite featuring their love story on TV, the couple chose to keep their daughter a secret and didn’t reveal she was born until August 2022.

“We have a little girl named Scarlett. She’s wonderful,” Emily said during the 90 Day Fiancé: Tell All at the time. “Two kids. Kobe’s working now. I’m a stay-at-home mom.”

One week later, the couple – who tied the knot in 2022 – shared the first photo of Scarlett. “Kobe and I are beyond excited to have Scarlett as a part of our family,” Emily told Us Weekly at the time while sharing a family photo. “She completes us and fills our hearts with joy. We have a feeling she won’t be our last.”

The reality stars announced they’re expecting just one month after they shared their plans to have more kids. “When we’re out of my mom’s house and my dad’s house, we kept saying, like, once we move out, because, you know, he comes from 10 siblings, I come from five and so we do want, like, four or five I think would be good,” Emily told Entertainment Tonight in October.

“We want to have a big family and I used to, you know, grow up thinking I was going to beat my dad’s record, but after seeing the reality of life I’m like, we’re not beating my dad’s record in the U.S. If it was in Africa, would of been a whole different, but in the U.S. raising kids, man, it’s something else,” Kobe added.