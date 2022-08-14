And baby makes three! 90 Day Fiancé star Thaís Ramone is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 with her husband, Patrick Mendes.

The couple told People in a statement on Sunday, August 14, the big news ahead of the premiere of part one of the season 9 tell-all episode.

“We are so excited to announce we are having our first baby!” they told the outlet that day. “We can’t wait to be parents and we are grateful to have the love and support of everyone that’s been a part of our journey!”

Thaís, 25, and Patrick, 32, made their debut on season 9 of the hit TLC reality TV series when it premiered on April 17. Patrick met Thaís while he was on a vacation in her native country of Brazil on a trip to reconnect with his estranged father. By the time they filmed season 9, they had been together for two years and engaged for one year and planned to get married within 90 days of Thaís’ arrival per the rules of the K-1 visa.

However, Thaís was keeping a secret from Patrick. Her father, Carlos, did not like Patrick because he thought Americans were untrustworthy and that American men only wanted to take advantage of Brazilian women. Since she knew her dad did not approve of Patrick, she lied and told him she was going to the United States on a visitor’s visa instead of the fiancé visa. She planned to marry Patrick without her father knowing and then surprise him with the news after they already tied the knot.

The brunette beauty’s plans backfired when Patrick found out that Carlos did not know about their wedding and he insisted that they set up a video chat with him so they could tell him together. Carlos did not react well to the news that Thaís and Patrick would be getting married and not only did he not approve of their relationship, but he refused to bless their marriage. Because of her father’s reaction, Thaís was unsure if she wanted to go through with her wedding to Patrick but they eventually made it down the aisle.

In Touch previously confirmed that Thaís and Patrick got married on February 22, 2022, in Florida and their wedding aired on an episode of 90 Day Fiancé. To find out if they are still together, click here.

Aside from Patrick and Thaís fellow season 9 costar Kara Bass is also pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 with her husband, Guillermo Rojer.

Both couples will reveal more details on their pregnancies during part one of the season 9 tell-all episode, which premieres on TLC on Sunday, August 14, at 8:00 p.m.