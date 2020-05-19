He’s back! Dean Hashim returned to TLC in a segment on the limited series, 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined. He appeared on the show for the first time since December, after rumors claimed he was allegedly fired from 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, and shared an update about where he stands with his brother, fellow franchise star Tarik Meyers.

“I’m going to be honest with you man, I haven’t talked to Tarik in like six months, bro,” Dean said during a conversation with his middle brother on the Monday, May 18 episode. “To keep it 100 with you, he really doesn’t support my life, man. He really had a big problem with me actually coming out here. See, I think Tarik approves of my relationship with Rigin, but he doesn’t like how I went about my relationship. I said, ‘Screw it. I’m leaving America. I’m coming to the Philippines.’ He didn’t like it.”

The Virginia Beach native revealed he relocated from the United States to Cebu, Phillippines. He met his girlfriend, Rigin, online and after five months of dating, he decided to fly out to her native country to meet her in person for the first time. He originally planned to visit for 10 days, but the couple hit it off so well, he decided to stay permanently. Rigin gushed over Dean and said, “I was talking to a few American men in the dating site, but it’s Dean who wins my heart. He’s so funny that’s why I keep talking to him. Dean is a good partner. He keeps me laughing.”

Dean explained they are currently living off of his disabled veterans’ pension. While it may not be a lot in terms of income, they are able to make ends meet because the U.S. dollar is worth more than the currency in the Phillippines.

Fans were surprised to see Dean back on 90 Day Fiancé after rumors claimed he was allegedly “fired” from the show in December 2019. Tarik seemed to add fuel to the rumors when he shared a cryptic message on Instagram. “When family lies on you, smiles in ya face but stabs you in the back, [f–ks] up the bag, blocks you and your girl without warning, but on social media acts like y’all still kool [sic] so he won’t lose his IG following,” he captioned a selfie featuring him and his fiancée, Hazel, on December 18, 2019.

Fans started speculatingTarik’s message was directed at Dean. At the time, Dean and Tarik had not appeared in episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk after becoming fan-favorites. They often filmed their scenes with each other at Tarik’s home, sharing their hilarious reactions and commentary to current seasons of the show.

Rumors claimed Dean and Tarik’s absence from the show was because Dean was fired after he made comments about costar Tim Malcolm‘s sexuality. In his Instagram caption, Tarik hinted the alleged firing was not because of Dean’s comments with the hashtag “#TimHadNothingToDoWithItAtAll.”

Since Dean said he had not spoken to Tarik in six months, and Dean’s 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined segment was filmed about five months since Tarik’s message, it looks like Tarik was reacting to Dean’s decision to live permanently in the Philippines. By relocating overseas, it would mean Dean and Tarik could no longer film their scenes for 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk together, therefore “f–king up the bag,” or putting a stop to the checks from TLC they received from appearing on the show.