90 Day Fiancé star Deavan Clegg moved on following her dramatic split from ex-husband, Jihoon Lee, and has found happiness with her fiancé, Christopher “Topher” Park.

Who Is Deavan Clegg’s Fiancé Topher Park?

According to his IMDb page, Topher studied theater at the University of California, Riverside and graduated in 2015. He went on to land his first onscreen role in the 2014 short Sadie Hawkins. Since then, he’s done voice work for the video game James Bond: World of Espionage and can be found playing Creepypasta in the 2017 series Tales of Titans.

Apart from acting, Topher also creates content for social media as an online influencer.

When Did Deavan Clegg and Topher Park Meet?

Deavan and Topher revealed they met on a plane as they were both going to South Korea for the first time. While she was in a relationship with Jihoon at the time, it wasn’t until they later connected on social media that they began their relationship.

Courtesy of Topher Park/Instagram

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way personality first sparked relationship rumors with Topher in August 2020 when she featured a mystery man on her Instagram Story, only a day after Jihoon confirmed their split via an Instagram Live session with fans.

Deavan shared their first photo together on her Instagram Story that month, though Topher’s face was cropped out of the frame, and she quickly deleted the shot. The picture followed The Dipp’s report that the mom of two was seeing someone new after her split. The Agent C Show, a YouTube Channel that discusses 90 Day Fiancé, first revealed the actor’s identity in their Fraudcast series.

When Did Topher and Deavan Get Engaged?

Deavan revealed she and Topher got engaged in November 2022 after nearly three years of dating.

“He did ask me in November,” the former TLC personality exclusively told In Touch in March 2023. “So like a month after we had our baby, he finally popped the question, about time. But yeah, we are officially engaged now.”

When Did Jihoon Lee and Deavan Clegg Get Divorced?

Deavan revealed her divorce from Jihoon had been finalized in May 2022.

“After an almost two year battle. I am officially DIVORCED. I couldn’t be happier,” the Utah native confirmed via Instagram on May 23. “This journey was very difficult and draining.”

Deavan was also awarded full sole and physical custody of their son, Taeyang.

Do Deavan Clegg and Topher Park Have Kids?

Deavan is a mother to Taeyang and her daughter, Drascilla, from a previous relationship.

The TLC alum often gushes about Topher’s relationship with her children, including in December 2022 when she said that he and Taeyang’s bond is “so tight.”

“He has his dad next to him,” she wrote, referring to Topher. “They love each other so much, it’s so heart warming [sic].”

The same month her divorce was finalized, Deavan and Topher revealed they were set to welcome their rainbow baby — a term for children who are born following a miscarriage — nearly one year after the former TLC star and actor suffered a pregnancy loss.

“We are happy to announce baby Park will be arriving Fall 2022 [baby emoji],” Deavan wrote via Instagram on May 7. She concluded her pregnancy announcement with the hashtags, “#baby #babyannouncement #rainbowbaby #90dayfiancetheotherway #90dayfiance.”

Though she has kept details private, Deavan announced the birth of baby No. 3 on November 2, 2022.

“Baby Park is healthy and doing well,” the TLC alum shared. “We are just enjoying our time with our new bundle of joy. Thank you for respecting our privacy during this time.”