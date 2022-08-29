90 Day Fiancé star Chuck Potthast found himself financially supporting his daughter Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast Castravet and her husband, Andrei Castravet, following his big move to America on season 5 of the flagship series. After paying for a lavish American wedding and second ceremony in Andrei’s home country of Moldova, TLC viewers watched on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? as Andrei asked his real estate mogul father-in-law for a $100,000 loan to start his own real estate business. While Libby’s dad is a successful businessman, what is the father of seven’s net worth? Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about how Chuck makes his money and more.

What Is Chuck Potthast’s Net Worth?

Chuck’s exact net worth is not known.

His daughter Elizabeth’s net worth is estimated to be $1 million, according to Screen Rant.

How Does Chuck Potthast Make Money?

The patriarch owns a family business, CMP Capital Investments, LLC and makes money with rental properties and flipping homes.

Why Are the Potthasts Fighting Over the Family Business?

“Chuck runs a very successful real estate business with the rest of the family,” Andrei shared on the couple’s season 7 return of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? in August 2022. “They were not happy about me asking for a loan to start my own company. Chuck realized that Charlie is never gonna accept me in the family business. So Chuck took me under his wing and he decided to mentor me one-on-one.”

Elizabeth’s brother Charlie Potthast has been vocal with his concern about his brother-in-law taking advantage of her father’s money.

Upon Andrei’s arrival in the United States, Elizabeth’s dad allowed the pair to live in one of his rental properties rent-free until Andrei found work. Since Andrei didn’t want to feel indebted to Chuck, the couple decided to move out of his rental properties and move into an apartment. They did not have enough money in savings for the down payment for the new rental, so Libby asked her dad for help.

That wasn’t the only time Libby and Andrei asked Chuck for money. Andrei asked for a $100,000 loan to start his own real estate business in April 2021. However, instead of a monetary contribution, Chuck offered a different way for his son-in-law to get a foot in the door.

“Here’s my offer to you. I will give you the opportunity to come in, work with me and then down the road, I’ll consider setting you up in your business. Would you be agreeable to that?” he explained during the episode.

Following the couple’s extravagant second wedding overseas, Charlie vowed to guard his dad’s finances and not let Libby and Andrei “steal his money.”

“I think it was expensive. My dad has seven kids, so it’s like, did you do this for every other kid?” he confessed in September 2020 confessional. “No, you didn’t so, it’s like, why are you doing this for him?”