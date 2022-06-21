Are 90 Day Fiancé stars Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone still together? The couple was introduced during season 9 of the hit TLC reality TV series along with other couples trying to make it through the K-1 visa process and achieve their “happily ever after” moment. However, Patrick and Thaís hit some major bumps in the road on their way down the aisle. Keep scrolling below to get an update on Patrick and Thaís now after cameras stopped rolling. Which '90 Day Fiance' Couples Are Still Together, Married or Divorced?

’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Tha í s Ramone and Patrick Mendes’ Relationship Timeline

Patrick met Thaís on a trip to Brazil to reconnect with his retired father. After changing his location on his dating apps, the 32-year-old weightlifter was immediately smitten when he matched with bombshell model Thaís, 25. “I was kinda like, ‘man, I hope this girl’s real … like, please be real,’” Patrick said of matching with Thaís. The couple immediately hit it off and after his trip was over, Patrick booked multiple return trips just to visit Thaís. It wasn’t long into their relationship that they started considering marriage as a possibility.

“I realized feeling that love was just something I wanted my entire life,” Patrick said. “Eleven months after I met Thais, I ended up proposing to her, and she said yes.”

The couple enjoyed a sentimental reunion in the airport, but it hasn’t all been sunshine and roses for the two in the new life in Texas. In episode 10, Thaís confronted Patrick about his secrecy over his finances, complaining that she felt as his future wife, she should be aware of how much money he makes, to which Patrick took offense, claiming that until she was legally his wife, she didn’t have a right to know.

The couple has faced previous issues as well, with Thaís feeling hurt about the lack of communication between her and Patrick regarding their new house. Patrick has had to deal with Thaís tracking his phone’s location, something that has been a continual source of tension between the two. And speaking of ongoing pressures, Patrick’s brother, John Mendes, has been an ongoing source of strife for the young couple as his presence (and clear disdain for Thaís) has caused some nasty altercations throughout the season. Courtesy of Thais Ramone/Instagram Patrick has previously been married once before to another weightlifter. The relationship ended after Patrick’s weightlifting career came to a halt when it was found that he had been taking a banned substance to help with his athletic performance.

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Tha í s and Patrick Still Together?

With all that’s come to light in season 9, the question of whether the couple has stayed together is pressing. In episode 10, they are still far from tying the knot, but many still have hope for the young couple. As of June 2022, both Patrick and Thaís’s Instagram bios (@buffmendes and @thaisramoniee, respectively) have each other listed as their fiancé, a good sign that the couple are still together. Though fans will have to wait until the show wraps up for any real confirmation, it seems like as of episode 10 the two still have their sights set on marriage, though as we know with 90 Day Fiancé, anything is possible.

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.