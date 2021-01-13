He’s going to be a dad for the second time! 90 Day Fiancé star Dean Hashim is preparing to welcome a baby boy with his pregnant girlfriend, Rigin Bado. Learn all about Rigin and their parenthood journey, below!

Who Is Rigin Bado?

Dean’s leading lady hails from Iligan City in the Philippines. The couple met through a dating app and began a long-distance relationship, similar to that of his brother Tarik Myers’ and future bride, Hazel Cagalitan.

Courtesy Rigin Bado/Instagram

What Was His Reaction to the Pregnancy News?

The season 8 personality was “speechless” after learning they are expecting a son. Dean currently has a teenage daughter from a previous relationship.

“I was just like, ‘Are you serious?'” he told Us Weekly about his response to the positive test. “If people know our journey, I wasn’t even thinking about having a baby at first and [there was] the whole thing with Rigin and [polycystic ovary syndrome]. Usually, they tell women that have PCOS you can’t have kids.”

After previously suffering a miscarriage, the duo consulted with a fertility specialist, which led to her having a fertilized egg within two weeks.

“Everybody knows I love my daughter to the moon, to the stars, she’s my princess, my mini-me, but I’ve never had a son,” Dean gushed. “I don’t know what it is to be able to teach him how to throw a football and play baseball … My dad was a giant to me, rest in peace, and I hope that I can match up to that.”

Courtesy Rigin Bado/Instagram

Does Rigin Have Social Media?

Rigin does have an Instagram account filled with photos and videos from her fun times with Dean. She first shared a snap of them in May 2020, captioned, “Us.”

Are Dean and His GF on Good Terms With Tarik?

There’s been a lot of tension between the siblings ever since Dean voiced his opinion on Tarik’s romance with Hazel in season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Dean worried about Hazel’s true intentions, which didn’t go over well with Tarik, because Dean also pursued a long-distance relationship with a woman he met online.

The drama kicked off again while filming Pillow Talk and it appears their feud isn’t over yet. “My attitude is f–k Dean. Period. It’s gonna be that today, it’s gonna be that tomorrow. It’s gonna be next week, it’s gonna be that from now, a month from now, a year from now,” Tarik said on the Discovery+ spinoff 90 Day Bares All.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.