Still together? 90 Day Fiance upcoming stars Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer will join the cast for season 9, which debuts April 17 and features six new long-distance couples. Keep scrolling to find out if the pair are still a couple!

When did Kara and Guillermo meet?

Kara met Guillermo, a 23-year-old Venezuelan, on a trip to the Dominican Republic where Guillermo happened to be working. They kept in touch after she left, but things got serious when Kara moved to the Dominican Republic for work. She ended up moving in with Guillermo right away.

When did Kara move back home?

After the two met and got engaged in the Dominican Republic, Kara, 29, had to return to the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guillermo is set to join Kara in Charlottesville, Virginia, where she works as a real estate agent.

“I love it. I love watching you do this. This is what I’ve been waiting for, forever — to share my home with you,” Kara said in a preview clip of the upcoming season as she drove Guillermo around her hometown.

“Welcome to Virginia,” Guillermo replied in the clip.

“I don’t have butterflies. I have an octopus inside of me,” Guillermo said in the preview about arriving to the United States.

Are Kara and Guillermo still together?

The couple discuss their trust issues in the upcoming season, which stirred after Kara admitted to having cheated in the past.

When Kara asked Guillermo in the season preview if he trusts her, he replied, “I mean … I don’t know.” They continued to get into a heated discussion in the clip, debating over whether or not they would be getting married “in two days.”

“I mean, are we?” Kara asked. “You tell me,” Guillermo replied.

As for their current relationship status, the duo are most likely still together. Kara posted a photo of Guillermo to Instagram on Valentine’s Day 2022 and Guillermo responded positively.

Courtesy of Kara Bass/Instagram

“You are my greatest adventure. I love you,” the real estate agent wrote with hearts and lips emoji.

“Love you so much!” Guillermo commented.