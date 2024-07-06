90 Day Fiancé star Annie Suwan is pregnant! In an adorable announcement, the reality TV alum announced she was expecting baby No. 1 with her husband, David Toborowsky.

“The test results said I’m pregnant!!!!” the reality captioned a sweet video announcement shared via Instagram on Friday, July 5, adding heart and crying emojis.

David, 55, and Annie, 31, were introduced on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé in 2017. He first met the Thai cooking instructor when he traveled to her native Thailand after suffering a stroke. Their chance encounter took place at a bar and led to them tying the knot in 2017.

After making it down the aisle, the international couple went on to appear on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? before they were given their own spinoff, David & Annie: After the 90 Days, in January 2022.

Initially, the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alums were hesitant to have children due to David’s older age and his previous vasectomy. David is already a father to two daughters, Ashley and Brittani, and a son, Jacob, from a previous relationship. Meanwhile, Annie admitted that while she once wanted to have children with the dad of three, she wasn’t “sure” anymore, first making the revelation during season 1 of the couples’ spinoff.

However, after the Indonesia native welcomed a nephew in 2023, “baby fever” set in. The couple has been transparent about their desire to expand their family with fans ever since, with David taking a major step forward by undergoing a vasectomy reversal.

“I cannot have any more children on my own unless I have a vasectomy reversal,” the 90 Day Fiancé alum explained to producers during the couples’ spinoff in January 2022. “If Annie decides that she wants to have children, they can still extract the sperm.”

The pair first revealed they were embarking on a “major journey” to fans on January 19. One day later, the duo revealed their IVF baby plans by telling fans they had a “great appointment” at the fertility center.

“We look forward to the next steps and will keep you posted. They were absolutely amazing,” David updated his followers on January 20. “Time to head back to Arizona.”

Months later, the Arizona resident shared an update regarding the IVF journey, thanking fans for their support. “The emotional roller coaster of IVF is hard to articulate. We will know in the next week if the embryo has in fact become a baby,” the TLC personality wrote in a lengthy caption. “We will update as we know. I thank all of the providers and everyone who have been involved with us since January when we began this journey.”

The TLC alums returned with positive news in June, revealing they were about to undergo an embryo transfer. “We so appreciate each and every one of you have been part of this Journey for the last 7 months,” he wrote.

David and Annie recently relocated from their apartment in Scottsdale, Arizona, into a bigger home for their growing family in nearby Hidden Hills. In Touch previously confirmed that the 90 Day Fiancé couple made the significant purchase in May 2023 for $550,000.

The four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home is an astonishing 2,219 square feet and features 20-foot ceilings, a two-car garage and a community pool. It seems their new home will have more than enough space should they become parents in the near future.