Surprise! 90 Day Fiancé stars Tim Clarkson and Melyza Zeta announced her pregnancy and revealed she has already given birth to baby No. 1 — and it’s a girl!

“Navidad con Elo 💚,” Melyza, 30, wrote in Spanish in the caption of a set of photos of her with Tim, 35, and their baby girl on Sunday, December 25. The caption of her since-deleted post translated to “Christmas with Elo” in English.

Tim also took to Instagram to share the set of photos with their baby girl. “Feliz Navidad a todos! So happy to have such an amazing little family this year,” he captioned the pictures in his since-deleted post. “Life is only getting better #Eloisa_Grace ❤️ (round two since I am def a dad now and cropped my baby out of a pic 😂).”

Just hours before Tim and Melyza announced the arrival of their daughter, Melyza shared an Instagram Reel featuring the couple’s sweet moments and highlights from 2022 — which included attending an NBA basketball game, celebrating a birthday, attending a wedding, enjoying a beach vacation and attending a Bad Bunny concert.

Courtesy of Melyza Zeta/Instagram

Toward the end of the video, Melyza showed a clip of her taking a second pregnancy test after a first positive pregnancy test. The last clip featured Tim standing next to a set of balloons in the couple’s kitchen and reading a note, appearing to show the moment he found out that he was going to be a father.

Tim and Melyza made their TLC debut on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. They met when Melyza was in the United States on a student visa and they were attending the same college. After completing school, Melyza moved back to her native country of Colombia and they continued to date in a long-distance relationship.

Unfortunately, the couple was faced with a cheating scandal after Tim admitted to having an affair with a coworker while they were physically apart. In an attempt to win her back, Tim decided to leave everything behind in America to move to Colombia to be with her. However, Melyza refused to marry Tim — which would make it difficult for him to remain in Colombia legally — so they decided it would be best for him to go back to the states and then obtain a work visa to return to Colombia.

In a February 2021 episode of discovery+’s spinoff 90 Day Bares All, Tim and Melyza revealed that he had been flirting with a second coworker once he was back in Texas. After the couple decided to take a break from their relationship, Tim went on a date with a third coworker.

Despite all of the drama, the couple decided to reunite and Tim flew to Colombia to spend time with Melyza. Just 24 hours after he arrived, Tim proposed to Melyza and she said yes. They announced their engagement in March 2021.

By July 2021, the couple shared an update on an episode of 90 Day Diaries. At the time, Melyza was in the states on a six-month tourist visa. They consulted with an immigration lawyer, who told them that they would need to apply for the K-1 visa for Melyza, which would take “22 and a half to 24 months” amid delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Courtesy of Tim Clarkson/Instagram

However, it appears that they were able to sort out their visa issues because Melyza still appears to be in the United States with Tim.