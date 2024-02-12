90 Day Fiancé star Mohamed Jbali shocked TLC fans by revealing he welcomed his first child and his infamous ex-wife, Danielle Jbali (née Mullins), broke her silence on his major announcement.

“Valentine’s Day came early!” Mohamed, 29, shared alongside a carousel of photos on Sunday, February 11. “Happy Valentine’s Day to you and all my family and friends and the two most loved ones.” In the snaps, Mohamed showed off a red envelope addressed to “Habibi,” which translates to “my love” in Arabic. The next photo featured a baby dressed in a ruby red and black striped onesie with matching teddy bear slippers.

“Congratulations to you. I am happy for you,” Danielle, 50, commented under the post. “I wish you nothing but the best with your new family.”

The Ohio native added that she was thankful for her ex telling her the big news “two weeks before making it public,” adding, “I appreciate that very much.”

Courtesy of Mohamed Jbali/Instagram

Mohamed first sparked speculation that he welcomed his first child in late January, sharing a selfie of himself with the head of a newborn peeking out from the bottom of the frame. “New phase in life,” he captioned the snap on January 29.

While the Tunisia native has yet to publicly identify the new love in his life, things seem to be cordial with his ex-wife despite their famously short-lived marriage.

Courtesy of Mohamed Jbali/Instagram

Fans were first introduced to Danielle and Mohamed’s love story on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé, which premiered on TLC in 2014. The pair — who have a 15-year age difference — met in a chat room and got engaged after only spending a total of two weeks together in person.

Danielle’s friends and family were initially unsure of Mohamed’s intentions and their suspicions were seemingly confirmed 14 months after ​the exes’ 2014 wedding. Mohamed got his green card and left Danielle two months later.

The drama intensified when they returned for season 4 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, where Mohamed insinuated that he rejected physical contact with Danielle due to her having an STD.

“Of course, I’m not going to have sex with someone like Danielle,” he said during the November 2016 episode. “You do not know that nobody will have sex with someone like you!”

However, the pair have made amends since their dramatic split. Danielle first updated fans on their newly cordial relationship on 90 Day Fiancé: Self Quarantined in 2020, telling viewers that her ex randomly reached out to her and the two had since “forgiven each other.”

“I haven’t seen Mohamed in three years. He reached out to me about a month ago and we have been chit-chatting here and there,” Danielle explained in the April 2020 episode. She also noted they were starting to “build a friendship.”

Danielle and Mohamed, who is known to work as a trucker, continued to show off their blossoming friendship when they reunited in person in June 2022, five years after their divorce was finalized.

“Look who came to Ohio today,” the mother of three wrote via Instagram alongside a photo with her ex. “We have been through so much and are friends after everything, just shows anything is possible.”