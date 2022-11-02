90 Day Fiancé alum Deavan Clegg gave birth to baby No. 3, her first child with boyfriend Christopher “Topher” Park.

“Baby Park is healthy and doing well,” the TLC alum, 25, shared on Wednesday, November 2. “We are just enjoying our time with our new bundle of joy. Thank you for respecting our privacy during this time.”

Deavan and Topher made the announcement they were expecting their first child together back in May, nearly one year after the reality star and actor suffered a miscarriage. Deavan is already a mother to her daughter Drascilla, 5, from a previous relationship and her son, Taeyang, whom she shares with ex-husband Jihoon Lee.

“We are happy to announce baby Park will be arriving Fall 2022 [baby emoji],” the Utah native wrote at the time. She concluded her pregnancy announcement with the hashtags, “#baby #babyannouncement #rainbowbaby #90dayfiancetheotherway #90dayfiance.”

That same month, Deavan announced her divorce from Jihoon, 31, had been finalized. “After an almost two year battle. I am officially DIVORCED. I couldn’t be happier,” the TLC alum shared of her reality TV romance. “This journey was very difficult and draining.”

Also revealing she was awarded full sole and physical custody of Taeyang, Deavan added, “After my ex had fired his lawyer, he never showed up to court nor took up visits. After almost a year of judge postponing and extending dates for my ex to respond, we finally made it to court.”

Deavan and Topher met in November 2018 while she was still in a relationship with her ex-husband. Following her split with the South Korea native on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, she reconnected with Topher via social media and their relationship quickly progressed. The new couple moved in together within only several weeks of dating.

The TLC alums had a month full of ups and down as following the exciting baby news, Deavan sadly announced Taeyang was diagnosed with b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

“I’m overcome with so much emotion and devastation to announce that my beloved son Taeyang, who just celebrated his third birthday last week, was just diagnosed with childhood cancer,” the Utah native wrote via Instagram on May 31. “Taeyang will need around-the-clock hospital care and this will be a long two-year process that has a high success rate of full recovery in five years.”

In September 2022, the 90 Day Fiancé star shared a three month chemotherapy update.

“We will continue to fight together and stand by you Taeyang,” Deavan shared in an Instagram update,” Deavan shared via Instagram. “Thank you everyone for being so supportive of Taeyang’s cancer journey. 3 months of Chemotherapy down hopefully just 22 more to go. The journey is just beginning.”