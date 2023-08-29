Fans first met 90 Day Fiancé U.K. stars Kadie and Alejandro on season 1 of the spinoff, as the pair struggled to determine where they wanted to start their lives together. While Alejandro wasn’t keen on England’s weather and Kadie was unsure of her career in Mexico, fans are wondering if they are still together.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance U.K.’ Stars Alejandro and Kadie Meet?

Kadie and Alejandro met after the Mexico native slid into her messages on a website meant for international daters.

“Something inside just told me to respond to the message. I think he’s gorgeous,” the nurse explained during her season 1 debut in July 2022. “Me and Alejandro have both said that we want to get married. We both want that forever thing.”

What Obstacles Did ‘90 Day Fiance U.K.’ Stars Kadie and Alejandro Face?

During season 1 of the spinoff, fans watched as Alejandro visited Kadie in England and in return, Kadie visited Alejandro in his native of Mexico.

While Alejandro felt homesick and disliked the gloominess of the U.K., Kadie felt she couldn’t make a good living as a nurse in Mexico’s economy and also didn’t want to leave her dog and grandmother behind. Despite the 90 Day Fiancé alums struggling to determine where they wanted to start their lives following their wedding, Alejandro agreed to move to England to be with Kadie.

When the pair returned for season 2, Kadie and Alejandro were in full-blown wedding mode and planned to have their ceremony in Mexico. While the pair almost didn’t make it down the aisle due to paperwork issues and a storm, Kadie and Alejandro tied the knot during the August 13, 2023, episode.

“The wedding day has been everything other than straightforward,” Kadie explained alongside Alejandro in a confessional with producers. “And no matter what, even though we’re in the dark because of a blackout, we are husband and wife.”

Are ‘90 Day Fiance U.K.’ Stars Kadie and Alejandro Still Together?

Despite getting married on season 2 of the spinoff, Kadie confirmed her split from Alejandro in July 2023.

“I think now is the time to say that we’re not together anymore,” the United Kingdom native said in an emotional Instagram post on July 24, revealing season 2 had been filmed over a year ago. “It’s really hard to talk about and this is why like, I can’t do it.”

She added that she was dealing with some really “hard things,” but hoped people could be respectful.

“Everyone in my circle has known since this happened and no one hounds me with questions that loves me,” Kadie continued. “But I just feel I don’t need to explain to anybody, but I felt like I could post a photo of an apple and people would be like, ‘When are you seeing Alejandro?’ and it’s just so hard.”

The TLC alum promised that she would share what happened in her relationship “in time.”