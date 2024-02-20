90 Day Fiancé U.K. star Kadie is officially a mom! The England native announced she gave birth to baby No. 1, a boy, on February 9.

“Last week I became a Mummy, and honestly you get told all the time how much you’ll love your baby but I don’t think it’s something you can actually understand until your baby gets put into your arms,” Kadie, 28, shared the news via Instagram on Sunday, February 18. “I am totally and utterly in love with my little one, and I know how many of you are so excited for the news! So let me introduce my beautiful baby boy to you all. Welcome to the world, Ozzie Armando.”

She continued, “No matter what’s happened in my past all of it was so worth it FOR YOU. You’re the best thing that’s ever happened to me and made me feel a love that I never knew existed until I met you.”

The 90 Day Fiancé alum made the major milestone without her estranged husband, Alejandro Lopez Alvarado, present as she had previously revealed shortly after announcing her pregnancy that he wouldn’t be a part of the baby’s life.

Kadie and Alejandro were first introduced on season 1 of 90 Day Fiance U.K., which premiered in July 2022, after initially meeting on a website meant for international daters.

During the spinoff, fans watched as Alejandro traveled to visit Kadie in England, while she returned the favor by going to Mexico and meeting his family. Alejandro felt homesick in the U.K. and disliked the gloominess, meanwhile Kadie felt she wouldn’t make a good living as a nurse in Mexico’s economy and didn’t want to leave her grandmother behind.

Despite the TLC personalities struggling to determine where to start their lives, the pair tied the knot during season 2 in August 2023. However before the episode aired, Kadie confirmed her split from Alejandro one month prior.

“I think now is the time to say that we’re not together anymore,” Kadie said in an emotional Instagram post on July 24, 2023, revealing season 2 had been filmed over a year ago in 2022. “It’s really hard to talk about and this is why like, I can’t do it.”

TLC

The reality TV alum added that she was dealing with some really “hard things,” but hoped people could be respectful.

“Everyone in my circle has known since this happened and no one hounds me with questions that loves me,” Kadie continued, promising fans she would share what happened “in time.” “But I just feel I don’t need to explain to anybody, but I felt like I could post a photo of an apple and people would be like, ‘When are you seeing Alejandro?’ and it’s just so hard.”

Only two months after confirming their split, Kadie revealed she was expecting her first child with Alejandro and that he wouldn’t be involved in the pregnancy.

“I want to share the last year of my life with you. It’s been an emotional roller coaster to say the least, but it’s finally time to share my news with the world,” the expectant mom shared in a video posted on Instagram. The footage began with her smiling while in her white dress on her wedding day; however, it then cut to a scene of her in tears while in bed. “It’s finally time to clear the air and hopefully people will understand why I’ve been so private about the breakup, as it’s truly nearly destroyed me.”

She continued, “As a married couple, this is something we dreamed of in our future and spoke about almost every day. My heart got broken into a thousand pieces by someone who I thought would be by my side forever.”

While Kadie battled with the guilt of bringing a child into the world with no father, she realized “her love was more than enough.”

“This absolutely breaks my heart into a million pieces and you’ve no idea how much I wish things were different,” she wrote, adding it was 100% Alejandro’s decision to not be involved. “I can’t speak on behalf of Alejandro, but I will say he decided a long time ago that he did not want to be part of the baby’s life and has not changed his mind on it. I can confirm he has not spoke to me since I left his house in Mexico. I refuse to give my opinions or say nasty things on social media about him because one day our child could read it.”