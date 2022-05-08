Congrats! 90 Day Fiancé alum Deavan Clegg is pregnant with baby No. 3 and is expecting her first child with boyfriend Christopher “Topher” Park.

“We are happy to annouce baby Park will be arriving Fall 2022 [baby emoji],” Deavan, 26, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, May 7. She concluded her pregnancy announcement with the hashtags, “#baby #babyannouncement #rainbowbaby #90dayfiancetheotherway #90dayfiance.”

Along with her baby news, the Utah native also shared a sweet photo featuring Topher, 32, and her children from previous relationships: Drascilla, whom Deavan shares with a former boyfriend, and Taeyang, whom Deavan shares with estranged husband Jihoon Lee. In one shot, Drascilla, 5, held up a Winnie-the-Pooh baby onesie while Topher held Taeyang, 3, and Deavan cradled her baby bump. In another photo, Topher and Deavan looked into each other’s eyes as they held the onesie that read, “Let’s make memories together.”

The couple is set to welcome their rainbow baby — a term for children who are born following a miscarriage, stillbirth or infant death — nearly one year after the former TLC star and the actor suffered a pregnancy loss. “I can confirm Deavan was pregnant and suffered a miscarriage at nine weeks [along],” Deavan’s publicist, Lindsay Feldman of BrandBomb Marketing, revealed to In Touch in June 2021. “This is a private matter that she is grieving over with the support of [boyfriend Christopher ‘Topher‘ Park] and her family by her side.”

Deavan and Topher met in November 2018 while she was still in a relationship with her estranged husband but they started dating shortly after she split from Jihoon, 30, in May 2020. Following Deavan and Jihoon’s breakup, Deavan moved from the couple’s martial home in South Korea and went back to the United States with Drascilla and Taeyang. Once she returned to America, she reconnected with Topher via social media, the model revealed to blogger John Yates in a YouTube video interview in November 2020. Their relationship progressed quickly and they moved in together after only several weeks of dating.

In December 2020, Deavan and Topher sparked engagement rumors after she seemingly showed off a pear-shaped diamond ring which she wore on her left ring finger. While the couple has yet to speak out on the rumors that they may be engaged, Deavan was spotted wearing a different ring on her left ring finger in her pregnancy announcement photos.

Courtesy TLC

Deavan made her debut on season 1 of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. She documented her love story with Jihoon as he and his parents traveled from South Korea to visit her in America. During a trip to Las Vegas, Jihoon proposed to Deavan and she accepted. Later in the season, Deavan traveled to South Korea with the hopes to move permanently with their son and her daughter but when she arrived, Jihoon had not secured an apartment and was still living with his parents. She decided to return to the U.S. until he had made better living arrangements.

When they returned for season 2, Deavan documented her move from the U.S. to South Korea with Taeyang and Drascilla. Despite issues in the couple’s relationship — stemming from financial stress and communication problems as Deavan did not speak Korean and Jihoon did not speak English — they still got married and their wedding aired on an episode of the TLC series.

However, things quickly went south for the couple and their marital drama was heightened amid the coronavirus pandemic. They split in spring 2020 and Deavan filed for divorce that September.