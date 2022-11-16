It’s a girl! 90 Day Fiancé star Thaís Ramone gave birth to baby No. 1, a daughter named Aleesi, with husband Patrick Mendes on November 16.

“We are overwhelmed with love for our baby girl, Aleesi!” the TLC couple told Us Weekly. “As first-time parents, we were nervous going into delivery, but we are blessed to have a healthy baby and she is perfect in every way.”

Thaís and Patrick made history alongside fellow season 9 couple, Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer when they both revealed they were expecting baby No. 1 on the day of the season 9 tell-all.

“We are so excited to announce we are having our first baby!” the expectant parents told People in August 2022. “We can’t wait to be parents and we are grateful to have the love and support of everyone that’s been a part of our journey!”

The brunette beauty and fitness enthusiast made their debut in April 2022 of the hit TLC series after first meeting via a dating app while Patrick was on vacation reconnecting with his father in Brazil. After hitting it off, the former weightlifter took multiple trips to the South American country to visit her.

“I realized feeling that love was just something I wanted my entire life,” Patrick said during their debut. “Eleven months after I met Thaís, I ended up proposing to her, and she said yes.”

By the time the pair started filming for the series, they had been engaged for a year and planned to get married within 90 days of Thaís arrival in Dallas, Texas, per the K-1 rules.

However, Thaís’ father, Carlos, wasn’t aware of their plan and believed his daughter was visiting the United States on a tourist visa. After the patriarch heard the news of his daughter’s engagement, he wasn’t pleased. Her father believed American men took advantage of Brazilian women and were untrustworthy.

“I didn’t like him very much already,” her dad said over a video call before the couple’s planned ceremony. “I didn’t have time to [get to] know him.” Despite Thaís’ attempts to defend Patrick, her dad believed Patrick’s intentions were to “deceive” his daughter. He suggested that she come back home to Brazil “as soon as possible.”

Despite her father’s unwillingness to give his blessing, In Touch confirmed that Thaís and Patrick made it down the aisle on February 22, 2022, in Seminole, Florida, and their nuptials aired during an August 2022 episode of 90 Day Fiancé.

Discovery+

The soon-to-be mom shared her father’s reaction to the pregnancy in September 2020 in a Q&A with fans. “Omg veeeeeey,” she wrote attaching three grimacing face emojis. “Do you think it took me too long to tell him?” she joked.