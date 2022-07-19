Season 9 of TLC’s hit reality TV series 90 Day Fiancé has been full of ups and downs for the six couples. Returning cast members Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre were joined by five new couples: Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise, Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer, Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween, Jibri Bell and Miona Bell, Yve Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed and Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone. But which couples are married, still together or have split since cameras stopped rolling? WARNING: SPOILERS BELOW!

The couple with the most history on the show is Ariela and Biniyam. They started their TLC journey on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 2. At the time, Ariela was pregnant with the couple’s first son after meeting Bini during a vacation in his native country of Ethiopia. She planned to move to Ethiopia so they could live together as a family, but they started to clash almost immediately after Ari arrived and even more so after Ari gave birth to their first child, Aviel. However, they still got engaged on the season 2 finale.

Ari and Bini continued to share their journey on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and during the season 3 tell-all, the couple announced that Bini had received his K-1 visa and he had moved to New Jersey with Ariela and their son, Avi. Fans followed along as Bini adjusted to life in America as well as the 90 days leading up to his wedding with Ari on 90 Day Fiancé season 9.

Emily and Kobe had a similar love story: they met abroad while they were both working in China and quickly became engaged and four weeks later, she found out she was pregnant. Emily had to return to her home state of Kansas while Kobe had to return to his home country of Cameroon, Africa. Since Emily wanted Kobe to meet her family first before they started planning a wedding, they decided that they would each return to their respective countries and then Kobe would apply for a visitor’s visa.

Unfortunately, a week before Emily’s due date, they learned that Kobe’s visitor’s visa was denied and he was not able to be present for the birth of their son, Koban. After Koban was born, Emily filed for Kobe’s K-1 visa in — but they hit another obstacle when the coronavirus pandemic reached its global peak in March 2020 and they faced delays in the visa process. Kobe’s visa was finally approved in 2021 and cameras followed the couple as they geared up to wed within the 90 day time frame.

Keep scrolling below to find out which 90 Day Fiancé season 9 couples like Ari and Bini, Kobe and Emily and more are still together!