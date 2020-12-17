A big milestone! 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre celebrated son Aviel’s first birthday on Thursday, December 17.

“Happy birthday to my intelligent, warm, cuddly, funny, cute and happy baby Aviel!” the New Jersey native, 28, gushed via Instagram along with a video of Biniyam, 31, dancing with their baby boy.

Biniyam also took to his own social media to share a sweet tribute to his mini-me. “Happy Birthday, my little baby. You’re a fast learner. I pray that we have a close family and one day you can visit your brother,” the Ethiopian reality star wrote. “I’m so happy God gave me you. You are my gift. He sees my heart and that’s why he gave me you. Mommy and daddy love you so much!”

The couple had a doozy of a year since welcoming baby No. 1. Biniyam also has a son named Simon with his ex-wife, an American woman with whom he is not on speaking terms. The toddler lives in the U.S. with his mother.

However, he and Ariela are going strong. The Cameo star got down on one knee and proposed one month after they welcomed Avi during Timkat, an Ethiopian holiday.

“Ari, I love you so much. You are wonderful and you have a big heart. Thank you for choosing to spend your life with me,” Biniyam wrote about his future bride at the time.

Fans watched their big day unfold on 90 Day, and it started off extremely rocky. The couple spent the day arguing because Ari was afraid Avi was too young to be in the large crowd on the sunny day. However, they were able to find some middle ground and had a wonderful time.

“This is a big surprise, I mean, after the day we just had!” Ari admitted in her confessional. “This is so crazy. This is the coolest proposal of all time and even with the fact that we were fighting all day and then I would say yes just goes to show our relationship is a little bit like that, you know? Even if we fight, we still love each other at the end of the day.”

The family of three looks happier than ever. Keep scrolling to see photos of baby Avi!