Did Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre get married? 90 Day Fiancé fans are eager to know after her siblings shared new photos that appeared to be captured during a wedding ceremony.

90 Day Fiancé Instagram blogger @90daycouple posted screenshots taken from Ariela’s brother Brad’s Instagram Stories over the weekend, showing Brad holding baby Aviel who was dressed up in a formal suit. The location is tagged as Congregation Kehilat Shalom, a synagogue based in Central New Jersey.

Courtesy Ariela Weinberg/Instagram

In one of the portraits, Biniyam, 31, can be seen wearing a metallic black and gold jacket while standing next to a rabbi and what appears to be a film crew.

Amid the family reunion, Ariela’s sister, Kristin, also posted a video showing Aviel playing in the synagogue, adding more fuel to rumors the couple tied the knot.

Although the pair had their fair share of struggles before and after welcoming their son in Ethiopia, Biniyam and Ariela, 30, got engaged during the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 2 finale, which aired in November 2020. The dancer proposed to Ariela on Timkat, known for being the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo celebration of the baptism of Jesus Christ.

“Today is a special day,” he said in a confessional. “​​I plan on proposing to Ari. I would love to be with her for the rest of my life.”

After he got down on one knee, Ariela was overcome with joy and said she felt confident about their future together especially because of the challenges they overcame as a couple.

Courtesy Ariela Weinberg/Instagram

“This is so crazy,” the mom of one gushed in a follow-up scene. “This is the coolest proposal of all time and even with the fact that we were fighting all day and then I would say yes just goes to show our relationship is a little bit like that, you know? Even if we fight, we still love each other at the end of the day.”

More recently, the duo announced that Biniyam obtained his K-1 visa during the season 3 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way tell-all. Ariela and Bini said that he was now living with Ariela in New Jersey after completing the K-1 visa interview process in Ethiopia following their son Aviel’s successful hernia surgery in America.

Ariela explained, “I think Biniyam having the opportunity to be in the U.S. and see where I’m from, understand me better, I don’t know, I think it makes the relationship stronger.”