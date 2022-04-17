After spending only seven days collectively in person, 90 Day Fiancé season 9 newcomers Shaaeda and Bilal decided they wanted to get married — but did they make it down the aisle? Keep reading to find out if Shaaeda and Bilal are still together.

Bilal, 42, met Trinidad & Tobago native Shaeeda, 37, online and after only spending a week together in person, the pair decided they wanted to get married. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the couple wouldn’t see each other again for over two years.

Coming from very different backgrounds, the Missouri native faced major complications combining his life with the woman who still lives under her parent’s roof. Often showcasing expensive, designer items on social media, the divorced father of two has created a nice life for himself selling real estate and Shaaeda’s sincerity in their relationship will definitely come into question by those around him.

“I wanted to see if Shaaeda truly wants me for me and not for what I have,” Bilal said in a preview clip for the show. “So let’s put that to the test.”

The question will linger all season as in another clip, Shaaeda later tells Bilal, “This prenup gives me a reality check.”

“Do you want to take everything that I have?” Bilal replied to his future wife. Clearly not happy with his answer, Shaaeda is seen crying in a video call to a family member who tells her to jump on the next plane home.

Finances won’t be their only struggle, Shaaeda has her own plans of starting a family — something Bilal definitely has his hesitations with.

While TLC fans won’t know if the pair made the distance till the end of the season, Shaaeda and Bilal still follow each other and like each other’s posts on Instagram — which is always a great sign.

The former yoga instructor also often documents herself practicing her craft and the surroundings look promising. Sharing a photo in the snow, there’s a good chance the Trinidadian beauty is still in Kansas City with Bilal rather than her home in the Caribbean. Leaving another hint, Shaaeda also has an American Flag emoji in her Instagram bio.