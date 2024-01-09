Are 90 Day Fiancé stars Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre still together? The couple has documented the highs and lows in their relationship throughout the 90 Day Fiancé universe, making their big transition to season 9 of the flagship TLC series when Bini relocated from Ethiopia to the United States on the K-1 visa.

Ariela and Biniyam quickly butted heads upon his arrival in the States and fans are curious if the couple is still going strong.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre Meet?

Ariela and Biniyam were introduced to TLC fans on season 2 of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in June 2022. They couple met in Bini’s home country of Ethiopia while Ari was traveling amid her divorce from her ex-husband, Leandro Fosque. They quickly hit it off and not long after dating, they learned they were expecting baby No. 1 together. In order for the couple to be a family and raise their child together, the New Jersey native decided to move from America to Africa.

What Happened During Season 2 of ‘90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’?

Ari had returned to her hometown of Princeton, New Jersey, to gather her things and prepare to permanently move to Ethiopia. Ahead of her due date, she flew back to Ethiopia with her mother, Janice Weinberg, so her mom could help her move. Janice also wanted to make sure that the home her daughter would be living in with Bini would be suitable for a baby.

Unfortunately, Ari and Janice were not pleased with the state of the apartment Biniyam had hoped to renovate for his family to live. The couple clashed and fought over their cultural differences and the difference in living conditions, but they came together and supported each other when they learned that Ari would have to deliver their baby in an emergency C-section due to a pregnancy complication.

The couple welcomed their son, Aviel, on December 17, 2019. Thankfully, mommy and baby were healthy. Following the birth of their baby boy, Ari and Bini were able to find suitable living arrangements and their relationship improved as they adjusted to their roles as new parents.

Despite the tension, the couple got engaged by the end of their season. Biniyam planned a romantic proposal during Timkat, which is the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo celebration of the baptism of Jesus Christ, and Ariela said yes.

What Happened During Season 3 of ‘90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’?

When they returned for season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in August 2021, they seemed to be in a better place both in their relationship and in Bini’s home country. They were living together in a three-bedroom house and hired a live-in nanny named Mimi, who helped Ariela care for Aviel, keep their home tidy and also gave her cooking lessons on how to make traditional Ethiopian cuisine.

Unfortunately, Bini was struggling to find work amid the coronavirus pandemic. “So, my parents have been helping us,” Ariela revealed during the season 3 premiere.

Courtesy of Ariela Weinberg/Instagram

On top of their financial struggles, Ariela also had invited her close friend and ex-husband, Leandro, to stay with them for an extended visit. Bini was suspicious at first about Ariela’s relationship with Leandro, but after meeting him and seeing how Leandro and Ariela interacted with each other, he felt more secure that their friendship was strictly platonic.

While Leandro returned to the United States, Bini’s insecurities about his relationship with Ariela created more problems for the couple. After taking Aviel to the doctor, they learned that he had a hernia and would need surgery to fix it. Ariela suggested that since she has health insurance in America, and because she felt American hospitals were better equipped than Ethiopian hospitals, she would return home with Aviel so he could undergo surgery in the states. Since the U.S. Embassy was closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, Biniyam would not be able to travel to America with Ariela and their son.

Ari went through with her plans to take Avi to the States, and even though Bini was reluctant, he agreed it was the best decision for their son’s health. He made Ari promise him that she would return to Ethiopia after their son recovered. She promised, but things took a turn in the couple’s relationship while Ari was in America.

“It’s been two months since I came to the U.S. for Avi’s surgery and since then, things have really deteriorated between Bini and I,” Ariela said in her confessional on the October 31, 2021, episode. “Over the past few weeks, I’ve gotten a bunch of text messages from friends and Bini’s family members saying that they’ve seen him having parties at our house. And then, because Bini’s photos are being synced to my iCloud, I’ve seen all kinds of people, even faces I’ve never seen before, in and outof my house.”

discovery+ (2)

During a tense scene, Ariela accused her fiancé of cheating on her with other women and told him that she decided she will not return to Ethiopia. Even though he vehemently denied the accusations, it didn’t stop Ari from giving Bini an ultimatum: either they split and work out a custody arrangement for their son, or Bini agrees to move to the nearby country of Kenya so the couple could have a fresh start and work on their relationship.

Bini protested Ari’s ultimatum, but they ultimately moved to Mombasa. While in Mombasa, Ari told Bini that she wanted to ultimately move their family to the United States and that she had applied for the K-1 visa shortly after their son was born. Since the process takes a long time and it was delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic, Ari and Bini finally got an appointment for Bini’s interview — which is the final step before an approval or denial — while they were in Mombasa. Although she said she did not want to return to Ethiopia with Bini for his K-1 visa interview, she eventually changed her mind and supported him through the process.

What Happened During Season 9 of ‘90 Day Fiance’?

They remained in Ethiopia and were living there for several months when they learned that Biniyam’s K-1 visa was approved. The couple documented their overseas move during season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé, which aired on TLC in April 2022.

Upon Bini’s arrival in her small hometown, the pair immediately hit bumps in their relationship. Bini had aspirations of becoming a professional MMA fighter and fans watched as the couple clashed over the costs of training, along with Ariela feeling like it wasn’t a practical career path to support a family.

“Bini believes anything is possible, and that’s so wonderful, that’s so lovely, but I’ve done the research,” Ariela told producers during the May 22, 2022, episode of the spinoff. “And most MMA fighters really don’t make that much money, and a lot of the money that they make goes right back into their training again.”

When Did Biniyam and Ariela Get Married?

Biniyam and Ariela tied the knot in season 9 of the franchise and their wedding was documented during the July 31, 2022, episode.

How Many Kids Do Biniyam and Ariela Have?

Biniyam and Ariela are parents to one son, Aviel.

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Ariela and Biniyam Still Together?

As of January 2024, the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alums have yet to announce a split. Biniyam still has Ariela’s Instagram handle listed with a heart in his social media bio, with one of his pinned posts being a tribute to Ariela.

“Happy mother day, my beautiful wife,” he wrote alongside a photo of him carrying his wife over his shoulders.

In the past, Ariela has vocally clapped back to critics who believed they’re only together for Avi.

After calling the claims “not accurate” in a September 15, 2022, Instagram post, she wrote, “Neither of us feel that if we were to part ways that we would lose Avi. We would never do that to Avi or each other. Neither of us believe a couple has to stay together if they are unhappy. But you see… we really aren’t unhappy.”

Ariela admitted that they “fight,” but also “love each other wholeheartedly.” She continued, “We know each others flaws all too well. But we also know the very intimate and beautiful things that made us fall in love to begin with. We miss each other when we are apart.”

“We enjoy being a family. We love that every day we are still getting to know each other,” the TV personality continued. “We are extremely grateful that we found each other and grateful for second chances at life and in love. I believe that it is in this gratefulness that the secret to happiness lies.”