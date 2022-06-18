Is 90 Day Fiancé star Emily Bieberly pregnant with baby No. 2 with boyfriend Kobe Blaise? The TLC couple has had a rocky road this season, but rumors are swirling the pair have since welcomed baby No. 2! Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about Kobe and Emily possibly having their second child.

How Did Emily and Kobe Meet?

The Kansas native, 29, met the underwear model in Xi’an, China, while out on the town for a girls’ night.

“I thought Kobe was just gonna be a really fun one-night stand, but things got really serious, really fast,” the mom of one explained to producers during the season 9 premiere. “He was just so sweet and just like a genuinely nice guy. I knew it was somebody I wanted to be with.”

Four weeks into their whirlwind romance, the pair got engaged and, shortly after, discovered she was pregnant with their first child. While Kobe, 34, and Emily decided to raise their son, Koban, in the U.S. together, the coronavirus would delay their plans to reunite as a family by two years.

Kobe and Emily’s New Life in the U.S.

When Emily returned to the U.S., she moved in with her parents — which only added more pressure on the new couple. “Just because you have Koban together, it doesn’t mean you have to get married,” Emily’s mother told her prior to Kobe’s arrival.

“You got to do what’s right for Koban and besides, if you don’t think it’s going to work, don’t be afraid to say, ‘Let’s call this thing off,’” her father added. “I’m supporting everyone for six months, right? One thing for sure, you better not get pregnant.”

While Kobe finally made it to Salina, Kansas, the pair realized a lot had changed since the last time they saw each other. From their appearances to heated arguments about money, the couple butted heads in their new life together.

Is Emily Pregnant with Baby No. 2?

With Emily’s parents financially backing the new couple, her father warned her not to get pregnant again. However, in the trailer for the season, the newly reunited partners find themself at the doctor’s office.

“I can’t even believe we are doing a pregnancy test right now,” Emily tells Kobe as she frantically opens a test kit. Without revealing the results, Kobe is heard saying, “Oh my God.”

According to 90 Day Fiancé blogger, Frauded Media, Emily and Kobe welcomed a baby girl following the birth of their son. The fan account shared a photo of the 90 Day Fiancé couple traveling to New York to film the season’s tell-all, accompanied by a newborn.

“They have a baby girl,” the reel displayed. “She was at the Tell All. She could be about 3-4 months.”

Fans will have to tune in for the rest of the season to see how the story of Kobe and Emily plays out on screen.