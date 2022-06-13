Making bank! 90 Day Fiancé star Patrick Mendes is able to provide a lavish lifestyle for his fiancée, Thais Ramone, thanks to his job. The TLC newcomer works as a door to door salesman and his salary affords him a big, beautiful house, several cars and the ability to spoil Thais with gifts. But what exactly does he do for a living? Keep scrolling below to learn more about how Patrick makes his money.

“I’m goal-oriented, I’m hard working and I go for broke,” Patrick, 31, said in his confessional while introducing himself on season 9. “I wake up around 5 or 6 a.m., I’ll go right to the gym. I really believe pain is weakness leaving your body and I live that. That’s how I got strong.”

Since he was 9 years old, Patrick had been competing in sports like football and weight lifting. In high school, he became serious about his weight lifting career when he started working with a coach. After training for a year and a half, Patrick became one of the strongest people in the United States and it led him down a career path in weight lifting. His hard work earned him a spot on the U.S. national weight lifting team and he competed at the Pan America Games World Championships.

Courtesy of Thais Ramone/Instagram

The Texas resident started training for the 2012 Olympics, but his journey came to a halt when he tested positive for human growth hormone (HGH). The use of performance enhancements is prohibited in all sports competitions. Several years later, he tested positive for dimethyl testosterone which is also banned. Because it was his second offense, his career in weight lifting came to an end.

“After my weight lifting career was over, I moved to Texas and started working in sales. I am now selling home security door to door and I manage sales teams throughout Texas,” the Massachusetts native explained in his confessional. His brother, John Mendes, works on the tech side of the company. When Patrick and his team sell a home security system, John is the one who handles the installation.

However, Patrick explained that his long-distance relationship with Thais, 25, affected his work because of the time he spent away from his work while visiting her in her native country of Brazil. “I’ve had a ton of success in my door to door career, but ever since I met Thais, I put her first so I’ve been to Brazil 14 times, two weeks at a time,” he said. “Every time I go there and I’m not working, I’m losing basically $1,000 a day. So, you know, that’s a big hit.”

Patrick has worked as a general manager for Vivint Smart Home since 2013, according to his LinkedIn profile. An average salary for the general manager position at the company can range from $162,930 to $178,512 per year, according to Glassdoor.

Luckily, Thais’ K-1 visa was approved and she moved from Brazil to Texas to start a life with Patrick. While he was impressed by his Tesla and the size of his home, she was unhappy that they had to live with John. Things got even more tense between Thais and Patrick when they moved from Austin to Dallas. Since Thais did not like the new home he bought in Dallas, Patrick felt she was being ungrateful.

As for whether Thais and Patrick will work through their issues and make it down the aisle, fans will have to keep tuning in to find out!