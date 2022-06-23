Work hard to play hard! 90 Day Fiancé star Patrick Mendes has a healthy net worth, thanks to his high-paying job. But when his long-distance fiancé, Thais Ramone, moved from her native country of Brazil to the United States on the K-1 visa, he quickly noticed that his finances were stretched thin as he had to financially support his bride-to-be. Keep scrolling below to learn how much Patrick is worth and how he makes his money!

What Is ’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Patrick Mendes’ Net Worth?

According to multiple outlets, Patrick’s net worth is estimated to be $300,000.

How Does ’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Patrick Mendes Make His Money?

As In Touch previously reported, Patrick had a successful career as a professional weight lifter and he even trained for the Olympics. However, his career was cut short after he tested positive for banned substances twice in a row.

“After my weight lifting career was over, I moved to Texas and started working in sales. I am now selling home security door to door and I manage sales teams throughout Texas,” the Massachusetts native explained in his confessional. “I’ve had a ton of success in my door to door career, but ever since I met Thais, I put her first so I’ve been to Brazil 14 times, two weeks at a time. Every time I go there and I’m not working, I’m losing basically $1,000 a day. So, you know, that’s a big hit.”

Why Are ’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Patrick Mendes and Thais Ramone Fighting Over Money?

When Thais arrived in America, she settled into Patrick’s old house in Austin. However, just weeks after her arrival, the couple picked up and moved to Dallas for Patrick’s work. Once they arrived in Dallas, Thais was quick to express her disappointment in the Dallas house and she felt it was smaller than the one in Austin.

“I don’t have any patience if Thais is dissatisfied with the house. Like, zero,” Patrick said in a confessional. “I grew up in a trailer park. And it was with six people, which means like everyone was sharing bedrooms. Coming from that perspective, like, it just pisses me off. And it’s a huge red flag for me. It’s you know, almost a million dollar house!”

Courtesy of Thais Ramone/Instagram

On the June 19 episode, Thais was still not settling well to their new space so Patrick took her to a local furniture store to pick out decorations to make the house feel like home. However, the couple clashed over finances when Thais started picking out items with hefty price tags.

“Thais has a valid point about making the house more hers. I want her to feel comfortable, but I’ve never been big on things like decorations on the house and random things just hanging on the wall. I think it’s just cause like, I grew up poor. You definitely don’t buy decorations when you’re poor, you buy food.”

Patrick claimed that he had “already spent like $10,000” on Thais since she arrived to America. “I guess I’m getting cold feet wasting money on decor when you being here has increased my cost of living tremendously, plus having to pay for a wedding in the next couple of months,” Patrick said. “It’s just a lot.”

After leaving the store with a $40 vase, the couple got into a tense fight once they returned home. Thais revealed that Patrick has never revealed to her how much he makes or how much money he has in the bank. “I make enough,” Patrick explained. “It fluctuates.”

Patrick told Thais that he would be more open with her about his finances once they become husband and wife. They continued to fight and Patrick threw cash and his credit card at Thais so she could go back to the furniture store and buy the items she wanted, which led her to walk away from him.

“It practically made me think and realize that my father is right,” Thais said in her confessional. “He thinks that Americans just want to take advantage of Brazilian women, that they want to buy us with money and [Patrick’s] behavior is making me worried. That’s not how a man should treat a woman. That’s not respectful.”

To find out if Thais and Patrick are still together, click here.