Daniel Craig ‘Paid 007 Prices’ for Knives Out Films (Exclusive)

Daniel Craig made a mint playing Detective Benoit Blanc in three Knives Out films. Now, sources exclusively tell In Touch that the former James Bond has earned a reputation as one of the best negotiators in Hollywood.

According to entertainment insiders, Craig, 56, accepted $25 million for the initial installment — but inked a deal for four times that amount for the blockbuster’s two sequels.

“When Daniel signed up for the first Knives Out more than five years ago, it was practically a low-budget indie film,” a source dishes. “Not only was it a shock box-office smash, but Netflix acquired the entire franchise and greenlit two more films, which instantly made Daniel $100 million richer.”

Now, In Touch sources reveal that the British actor’s bulging fortune is approaching a tremendous $200 million.

They also note that’s why Craig — who’s married to The Mummy’s Rachel Weisz, 54 — hasn’t looked back since leaving his longtime superspy role in the dust with the 2021 film No Time to Die.

“On the back of his hard-earned Bond fortune — which involved plenty of side jobs and commercials and promotion beyond just the acting and bone-shattering stunts — the Knives Out movies are very relaxing for Daniel,” the source close to the Hollywood star explains. “You show up and trade quips with a bunch of funny, famous actors. And Daniel figured out how to get paid 007 prices for these easy, quick ensemble mystery movies he can shoot in two months!”

Shooting recently wrapped on the third flick. But the insider notes Craig and filmmakers have not confirmed if they’ll make a fourth film!

However, the source shares, “Daniel’s been down this road before, too. His Bond experience made him a master negotiator because he always left those producers wondering if he would come back to the role after his initial deal expired. He can do the same thing with Knives — and probably will!”