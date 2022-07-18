Yve Arellano is the latest American trying their luck at an international romance on 90 Day Fiancé with Egyptian love interest, Mohamed Abdelhamed. However, that isn’t all she does. The TLC newbie works as a healer for a living and explained she was content until her whole world changed when “a man half my age” slide into her DMs. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Yve, her job and more.

How Old Is Yve on ‘90 Day Fiance’?

Yve is 48 years old. The reality TV personality shares a 24-year age gap with her Egyptian partner, who is 25 years old.

What Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Yve Do For a Living?

“I am a licensed acupuncturist and massage therapist,” the mom of one opened up during the season 9 premiere. “I love making a difference in people’s lives and assisting them in their healing journeys.”

Yve is trained dually as a Doctor of Oriental Medicine and Licensed Massage Therapist, according to her professional biography. The holistic health professional offers a variety of services from acupuncture to therapeutic massages.

“Any time I have an issue with my body, I come and see my dear friend, Yve,” her friend Tatiana added on camera, as the practitioner performed cupping therapy, an ancient form of alternative medicine that helps with “pain, inflammation, blood flow, relaxation and well-being, and as a type of deep-tissue massage,” defined by Web MD.

According to Glassdoor, the salary for an acupuncturist can average $62,230 in New Mexico.

Yve and Mohamed Clash Over Their Beliefs

While the New Mexico native feels her Native American roots have led her “on the path of being a healer,” it’s clear her partner from Egypt does not agree.

In a July 2022 episode, Yve invited her fiancé to participate in a traditional fire ceremony with her friends in an effort to cleanse the “negative energy” going on between them. “Fire ceremonies are used commonly in Native American cultures to cleanse and purify,” Yve detailed in a confessional. “And also let go of things that maybe have been difficult or hard.”

However, the experience has the opposite effect on her partner.

“I felt that I’m in a movie,” Mohamed confessed. “I’m not okay with Yve’s beliefs. If we wish something, why we, don’t ask God? Like, fire has nothing to do with wishes.”

“If that’s how Yve and her friends practice their spirituality, that goes against my beliefs,” he added.

Are Yve and Mohamed Still Together?

However, it seems the pair still make it down the aisle as Yve shared a snap of the couple in a music studio together in June 2022.

Courtesy of Yvette Arellano/Instagram

“I’ve shared some seemingly interesting ideas & dreams with this man. He doesn’t roll his eyes, though a few of these dreams may cause a slight arch of his eyebrow,” she gushed in the caption. “One thing many don’t know about this man, is that he is ready to support me in whatever endeavor I undertake. We both are very different people, we have vast differences. It’s those differences that make the synchronicity and our connection and bond so intense.”

The single mom ended the post by thanking Mohamed for his “love and support, unweathered resilience” and for joining her on this “incredible journey.”

While their wedding hasn’t been confirmed, Mohamed’s social media activity implies that he’s still in the U.S. According to the K-1 visa rules, if the pair didn’t get married within the allotted 90 days, Mohamed was supposed to leave the country or be in violation of U.S. immigration law.

As for the possible nuptials, the mom of one left one clue on Instagram in her tagged photos.

“We made intention flower arrangements for our beautiful friend’s wedding,” the post’s caption read in January 2022, alongside a clip featuring an array of gorgeous bouquets. “These arrangements we curated to support healthy boundaries and community, protection against psychic attacks, increased blessings, emotional healing, romantic love, abundance for the union, self-love, cleansing, harmony and gratitude.”