Are they or aren’t they? 90 Day Fiancé couple Jibri Bell and Miona Bell may have just made their debut on season 9 of the TLC series, but they have some fans speculating that the two might already be married.

The rumors began swirling when a June 2020 interview resurfaced in which Jibri, 28, referred to Miona, 23, as his wife while discussing life as an American living in Miona’s native country of Serbia.

Courtesy of Miona Bell/Instagram

“It’s always been my second home, a home away from home for me,” he told Serbian news publication Telegraf. “My wife’s Serbian, and my life’s Serbian, and everything Serbian to me is right.”

“Serbia is my second home and I want everyone to see and see how open and friendly it is here,” he added.

In addition to the unearthed interview, Jibri and Miona share his last name, Bell, on their social media pages which further fuels the rumors.

The couple – who appear to reside with his family at their home in Rapid City, South Dakota – first met while Jibri was touring with his band, Black Serbs, in Serbia. The pair became engaged during a trip to Thailand in December 2019 – six months prior to the Telegraf interview.

“She said YES!!!” Jibri shared at the time, alongside a photo of the happy couple. “For those of you who truly know me know that I’m usually not nervous or scared to do anything… but this had my palms sweating… I’m talking almost dropped the ring and put it on the wrong finger!”

Aside from the speculation on their marital status, Miona has been facing major heat from fans accusing her of blackfishing after old photos of the makeup artist resurfaced online.

“She wants everyone to forget she was once white,” one Reddit user commented. Another wrote, “Homegirl is super blackfishing! It’s kinda crazy tbh. She probably doesn’t know that’s a thing though.”

According to the BBC, blackfishing is a word used to accuse someone of pretending to be black or mixed-race.

“I’m Serbian! I will represent myself as such! I love my country and my people and I’m born and raised there,” Miona clapped back via Instagram on Thursday, April 21. “I thought there is no need to clarify this because in my country we don’t nonchalantly abuse other people without knowing anything about them.”

She added, “I will always represent myself as Serbian because that’s my culture.”