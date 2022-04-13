Already over? Emily and Kobe, upcoming stars of 90 Day Fiancé season 9, couldn’t keep their hands off of each other in the trailer, but things may be over between the two.

Kobe, 34, and the Kansas native haven’t posted each other on their Instagram accounts since 2019, however, the two still follow each other.

The pair first met in Xi’an, China, during a wild night out and conceived their son, Koban. Emily, 29, gave birth to her first child in July 2019 while she was still living in China. Shortly after, Emily and Koban returned back to Kansas without Kobe. Once the COVID pandemic hit, it delayed the Cameroon native’s visa by two years, leaving Emily to raise their son by herself.

“Daddy’s from Africa, mommy’s from America and Koban was made in China. I love my little family so much,” Emilly captioned her August 2019 Instagram picture, first introducing her son to the internet.

“Aww. Made in China, hhmm I love this made in China,” Kobe said in the comments.

During the upcoming season, as the couple reunited at the airport, Kobe made a negative comment about her appearance. After Emily almost drooled over how good she thought he looked, Kobe did anything but return the favor. “She’s changed. She’s gained weight, but it’s not about how she looks,” he said

Fans shamed father of one in the comments of the first look video posted by the official 90 Day Fiancé Instagram account. “Already started bad talking about her weight [thumbs down emoji] shame on him,” an Instagram user commented.

When meeting her family, one of Emily’s male family members told her she better not get pregnant with baby No. 2. It seems as if he may have spoken too soon because Kobe and Emily were seen waiting for the results of a pregnancy test while in a convenience store.

“I can’t even believe we are doing a pregnancy test right now,” she told Kobe while frantically opening a test kit.

Emily posted the promo picture of the two on her Instagram account on Friday, April 8. “I can’t wait to watch the show, I guess it’s going to be funnnnn,” Kobe chimed off in the comments.