Are 90 Day Fiancé stars Miona and Jibri still together? All signs point to yes!

Miona, a 23-year-old from Serbia, and Jibri, 28, join the cast for season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé, which premieres April 17. It’s clear from the beginning that the couple have some major issues that will play out throughout the season, namely where they will live. Keep scrolling below for an update on Miona and Jibri’s relationship today.

How Did Jibri and Miona Meet?

Jibri Bell, frontman for the band Black Serbs, met Miona, a makeup artist, when he was touring in Serbia with his band.

Where Do Jibri and Miona Live?

Jibri was living in Los Angeles when they met but recently moved back to his family home in Rapid City, South Dakota, to save money.

“I get it, South Dakota might not sound like the coolest place to live in the states,” he shared in an Instagram caption alongside an extended sneak peek of season 9. “But I have moved to LA 4 times already!!!”

Courtesy of Miona Bell/Instagram

“It’s overwhelmingly crowded and I have seen things in Hollywood I don’t want her to see! Just give South Dakota a try,” Jibri added.

“I don’t want to live there, Jibri,” Miona said in the preview clip of South Dakota. “I really don’t. I don’t know what’s the nicer way to say this but, if I wanted a small city life, I could have stayed just here in Niš.”

“I really don’t want to come to America and live like a 50-year-old,” she added.

In the trailer, Jibri says he feels “like I’m being given an ultimatum.” Though the couple struggle to agree on where to live, it appears they are going strong in their relationship.

When Did Miona and Jibri Get Engaged?

According to the couples’ Instagram profiles, they got engaged in December 2019 when Jibri got down on one knee in Thailand.

“She said YES!!!” he shared at the time, alongside a photo of the happy couple. “For those of you who truly know me know that I’m usually not nervous or scared to do anything… but this had my palms sweating… I’m talking almost dropped the ring and put it on the wrong finger!”

“Today marks a new chapter for both of us,” Jibri added.

Are Jibri and Miona Still Together?

Six months after proposing in Thailand, Jibri sat down with a Serbian news publication, Telegraf, to talk about his love for Miona’s homeland, during which he referred to her as his “wife.”

“It’s always been my second home, a home away from home for me,” he said at the time. “My wife’s Serbian, and my life’s Serbian, and everything Serbian to me is right. Serbia is my second home and I want everyone to see and see how open and friendly it is here.”

In addition to sharing the same last name on their social media pages, Miona shared on Facebook in December 2021 that she “moved to the USA almost 3 months ago!”