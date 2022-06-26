90 Day Fiancé money! The K-1 visa isn’t cheap and if you don’t make enough money — it won’t get approved. While viewers of the TLC flagship show have seen couples turn to family members for financial backing, the season 9 cast is raking it in.

While Brazil native Thais Ramone has had a lot of negative things to say about her living situation with her longtime boyfriend, Patrick Mendes, the Massachusetts native has a hefty net worth. Patrick started his career as a professional weightlifter and even trained for the Olympics. However, his fitness career was cut short after he tested positive for banned substances two times in a row.

Patrick turned to sales and now makes a living selling home security systems. The former athlete seemingly does well as a salesman as multiple outlets estimate Patrick’s net worth to be around $300,000.

Bilal Hazziez is also experiencing growing pains with his spouse, Shaeeda. The 42-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri describes himself as “hood boujee” and has established himself in his city as a successful real estate agent and investor.

The father of two wanted to make sure his foreign partner loved him for him, and not for his possessions, so he purposely didn’t show off his lavish home.

“I’ve never shown her some material things related to my success because I wanted to see if she was really in it for me, not just what I have,” Bilal explained to producers on the 90 Day Fiancé season 9 premiere. “Unfortunately, there are some people who they would consider gold diggers out there.”

Upon her arrival, the real estate agent used the opportunity to test his future wife’s intentions. “When Shaaeda comes in today, I’m going to bring her to my childhood home, the home I actually grew up in,” he detailed in the confessional chair. “Just to see that, ‘If I did live here, will you still be with me?’”

His test took a turn when his “joke” caused her to think he was being secretive about other things.

Keep scrolling to see the 90 Day Fiancé season 9 cast’s jobs and net worths.