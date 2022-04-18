Making bank! 90 Day Fiancé star Bilal Hazziez made his debut on season 9 of the hit TLC reality TV series, where he will document the 90 days leading up to his wedding with his long-distance love, Shaeeda. But Bilal was hiding his wealth from his fiancé and even put her to the test to find out if she is a gold digger who is only with him for his money. Keep scrolling below to find out more about Bilal’s job, how he makes his money and his net worth.

Bilal is 42 years old and is from Kansas City, Missouri. He described himself as “hood boujee,” which he defined as “high maintenance” and “going just a little bit beyond the norm.”

“I do appreciate nice things — nice suits, love watches. However, at the end of the day, I didn’t grow up in the suburbs, I grew up in the hood. So that really makes me who I am,” Bilal explained in his confession on the Sunday, April 17 season 9 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé.

He added, “Being detail-oriented has for sure helped me achieve the successes that I’ve had. Where I’m at right now in life, I’m very grateful because coming from where a lot of inner city kids, specifically black kids, some of us don’t make it out. I’m extremely fortunate that I’ve been able to achieve the American Dream.”

Bilal works both as a real estate investor and a real estate agent. According to Indeed, the average salary for a real estate agent in Missouri is $103,971. As for a real estate investor, the average salary is $109,756 in Missouri, according to Zip Recruiter. While his exact net worth is unknown, Bilal’s two jobs most likely contribute to a healthy net worth.

Bilal explained that he was born and raised in the Muslim religion, which is something he has in common with Shaeeda. He met the 37-year-old yoga instructor from Trinidad and Tobago via social media and they were looking forward to tying the knot even though they only spent a total of seven days together in person. But cultural differences may cause the couple to clash, especially over finances, as Bilal explained that he would most definitely expect Shaeeda to sign a prenup in order to protect his assets and his children — since he shares a 16-year-old daughter and a 13-year-old son with his ex-wife, Shahida.

Another issue in their relationship is that Bilal has not been forthcoming with his finances and his lifestyle. He told Shahida that he “purposely” doesn’t flaunt his money, material items or his wealth to Shaeeda. “Even when we video chat, you’re looking at a wall,” Bilal admitted.

As a way to put Shaeeda to the test, Bilal arranged to play a prank on her. Instead of picking her up from the airport in his Mercedes and taking her straight to his beautiful home, he would be picking her up in a work van and taking her to his childhood home, which appeared to be in poor condition, to see if she would be happy with her new living arrangements no matter the conditions.

In a preview for next week’s episode, it seems like the prank backfires on Bilal. “A lot of things need to be fixed,” Shaeeda told Bilal. He hit back, “A lot of things need to be fixed with your attitude.”

It looks like fans will have to wait to see how this plays out!