Spoilers ahead! After making their debut as a couple on 90 Day Fiancé season 9, newcomers Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween have had a whirlwind romance despite their past disagreements, but have they walked down the aisle? Keep reading to find out if Shaaeda and Bilal have tied the knot.

Bilal, 42, and Shaeeda, 37, are married, In Touch can exclusively confirm. The couple tied the knot on December 18, 2021, in Lees Summit, Missouri, after obtaining a marriage license in Jackson county on December 7, according to a marriage license obtained by In Touch.

Their marriage was also officiated by Hanif M. Khalil, who is Texas-based.

Before heading down the aisle, Bilal met the Trinidad and Tobago native online. And while they only spent a week in each other’s company, they eventually made the decision that they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together.

Those plans were put on hold however due to the ongoing COVID pandemic. As a result, the couple would not be able to see each other in person for more than two years.

TLC

Their path to last loving was further tested when Bilal had doubt about her sincerity regarding her intentions.

“I wanted to see if Shaaeda truly wants me for me and not for what I have,” Bilal previously admitted in episode 1 the series’ latest season. “So let’s put that to the test.”

For her part, Shaeeda said in a teaser released ahead of the show’s premiere that she was given a “reality check” when Bilal was insistent upon a prenuptial agreement.

“Do you want to take everything that I have?” the divorce father of two responded to her concern, before she was seen crying to a family member in a video call.

On top of the drama that plays out over the prenup, the two also didn’t see eye to eye over family planning.

While Shaaeda wants to welcome children with Bilal, that’s something that he definitely has some reluctance about considering he is already a father to two children already.

With their drama unfolding this season of 90 Day Fiancé, fans can at least know that the two eventually work through their issues to make it down the aisle together.