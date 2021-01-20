A not-so amicable breakup. Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau‘s relationship has been put to the test in recent weeks, and it ultimately led to them splitting up.

From his ex-wife Kailyn Lowry‘s cheating claims on Teen Mom 2 to Lauren’s cryptic messages on social media, there has been nonstop drama between the trio.

As fans struggled to put the pieces together, Lauren finally broke her silence on what went wrong in her romance with the MTV dad in a gut-wrenchingly candid Instagram Live on Tuesday, January 19.

The Maine native revealed she had gone through the wringer and said it made her realize their foundation as a couple may not be as strong as she hoped. “I’m never gonna air dirty laundry on the internet. My mama raised me better than that,” Lauren said with tears down her cheeks. “I do think I deserve to come on here and show some real f–king pain,” she added. “I’m just here to pick up the pieces with my kid, stuck [in Delaware] with no family or friends.”

Javi, whom Lauren shares 2-year-old son Eli with, was previously accused of trying to hook up with Kailyn in the October 13 episode of Teen Mom 2. “He pulled into the Wawa parking when I was getting gas and he opened the door and was like, ‘I want to f–k you, plain and simple.’ I said, ‘Bye, Javi,'” the “Coffee Convos” podcast host alleged, adding, “I have all the text messages of him trying to like, meet up.”

And on January 19, Lauren seemed to double down on Kailyn’s cheating claims in her emotional Instagram Live. “I just discovered something new today. It’s really, really disgusting and f–ked up and really disrespectful … and it’s just so sad. I feel so bad for me and my son,” she vented.

Although Kailyn previously apologized publicly and privately for hurting Lauren over the ordeal, it all seemed to be too much to bear for the mom of one. Soon after the episode aired, Lauren spent time with her family in Maine while Javi turned to his faith and appeared to work through his feelings in a prayer group.

Scroll through the gallery below to see everything we know about what led to Javi and Lauren’s breakup.