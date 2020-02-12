A dream come true! After Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry shared the news she is expecting baby boy No. 4, the reality star, 27, revealed her son Lincoln had his fingers crossed. The beauty posted a video of the 6-year-old asking Santa Claus for another little brother on Tuesday, February 11.

“Santa! Do your magic to make my mom’s baby into a boy!” Lincoln yelled while looking up at the sky. “If you don’t, I’m going to be mad at you, but if you do, I’m going to be super happy! OK? That’s your job to do!”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry / Instagram

It looks like Lincoln’s wish came true. The mom announced she was having another boy on Monday, February 10. “The kids and I are so excited to be adding another baby boy into the mix,” Kail told Us Weekly. “Thank you all so much for your continued support [and] well wishes. Hopefully, the rest of this pregnancy will go smoothly as we anticipate the arrival of our newest addition.”

Although this will be Kailyn’s fourth child, it is her second with baby daddy Chris Lopez. The two already share a two-year-old son together, Lux. After linking up in 2015, Kailyn and Chris have been hot one minute and cold the next. Luckily, they appear to be on good terms at the moment. Along with Lux and Lincoln, whose father is ex-husband Javi Marroquin, she is also the mother to Isaac, 10, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry / Instagram

While Kailyn is thrilled to be welcoming another child, that hasn’t stopped the haters from coming for her. Following her pregnancy announcement on February 4, the mom clapped back at a troll who attacked her for conceiving again.

“Girl, keep your legs closed … stop being a baby maker,” the user wrote on her celebratory Instagram post. With sass and humor, the MTV star replied, “My legs were closed, have you never heard of doggy style?” she wrote with a kissing heart emoji.

We are exciting for this mom and her fourth little man!